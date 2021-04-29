Thin Film Electronics ASA - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

Oslo, 29 April 2021

The Board of Directors of Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") approved the annual report and the annual financial statements for 2020 on 28 April 2021. The financial statements are consistent with the preliminary report disclosed on 24 February 2021. The auditor's report contains an emphasis of matter paragraph regarding going concern. The Board does not propose a dividend. The annual report and financial statements for 2020 are enclosed to this announcement and are also available at the Company's website www.thinfilmsystems.com

