Best Family Dog German Shepherd Breeder Training New Puppies Announced

Harvard, Illinois, United States , April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vom Ragnar German Shepherds, professional breeders of German Shepherd Dogs (GSDs) have launched a report on why German Shepherds are the best choice for a family dog. Designed to help families make fully informed decisions about the best dog breed and understand the traits of GSDs, the report features practical and educational particulars on German Shepherds.

More information can be found at https://vomragnar.com

The newly launched report answers questions about the adaptability, trainability, and intelligence of German Shepherd Dogs, from Natalya Babenko, an expert in breeding and training who has devoted her life to GSDs.

German Shepherds are a popular family dog breed thanks to their affectionate and loyal attributes, but are also a top choice for security dogs, as they’re uniquely easy to train. The breed has a heritage dating back to the 14th century, and GSDs can vary from medium to large, with colors ranging across black, tan, sable, silver, and red.

The report explains that German Shepherd Dogs are resilient and adaptable, capable of excelling regardless of climate, altitude, or weather. As such, GSDs work well in environments both rural and metropolitan, including everything in between.

Vom Ragnar German Shepherds’ report goes on to express how this adaptability, in combination with the breed’s natural gentleness, makes them the best family pet. The report tells how the compassionate nature of GSDs makes them great with children, and with other pets within a household.

In continuation, the report details general health and grooming information for German Shepherd Dogs, including their average life expectancy and temperament.

“They tend to respond well to positive reinforcement. This makes them loveable and gentle,” says the report on the topic of their intelligence. “They are very good with other dogs that are not aggressive towards them. They are also very loving with family members and other dogs, including other German Shepherds or smaller size dogs.”

The report from Vom Ragnar German Shepherds provides all the information needed to make an informed choice about the breed as the best dog for a family household.

Vom Ragnar has become one of the best breeders of championship award-winning West German Showline German Shepherds in the USA. If you would like to know more about their GSD breeding and training services, the Vom Ragnar team is standing by to help you. Vorm Ragnar currently taking deposits for newborn solid black German Shepherd and black red German Shepherd puppies. Simply contact them at 773-552-0808 or visit their website at vomragnar.com and get all the information you need to make an informed decision about your next German Shepherd puppy.

Interested parties can find more information at https://vomragnar.com/top-reasons-why-german-shepherd-is-the-best-family-dogs

Vom Ragnar German Shepherds

17813 Lincoln Rd, Harvard, Illinois 60033, United States

Phone: (773) 552-0808

Interested parties can find out more about the Vom Ragnar kennels’ reputation & social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/vomragnar/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vomragnar1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vomragnar1/