TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 29.4.2021 AT 8:30 EET

TELESTE: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2021 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 6 MAY — INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING

Teleste will publish its Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2021 as a stock exchange release on 6 May 2021 approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.



A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.

PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):

Date: Thursday, 6 May, 2021

Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET

Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration

Advance registration kindly requested by noon on 5 May to:

investor.relations@teleste.com

Hannele Ahlroos

Tel. +358 2 2605 611



Welcome!

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara

CEO