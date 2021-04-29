Pegasus Europe successfully raises €500m in a private placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Largest European SPAC to date

Pegasus intends to target a high potential business combination partner in the European financial services industry

Strong Sponsor alignment with shareholders, committing in excess of €165 million, including unconditional €100 million Forward Purchase Agreement at the time of a business combination from institutional sponsors Tikehau Capital and Financière Agache



AMSTERDAM, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. (“Pegasus”), the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) focused on opportunities in the European financial services industry, today announced that it has successfully raised €500 million in a private placement, making it the largest European SPAC to date. Pegasus will start trading on Euronext Amsterdam this morning.1

In aggregate, the Sponsors, Tikehau Capital, Financière Agache, Jean Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi, have invested €55 million by subscribing for Units in the private placement, demonstrating strong alignment of interest with all shareholders. The Sponsors have also subscribed for Founder Shares and Founder Warrants for a total amount of up to €12.75 million to be used to cover commissions and costs. In addition, Pegasus may call upon an unconditional Forward Purchase Agreement of up to €100 million, provided by institutional sponsors Tikehau Capital and Financière Agache. Pegasus also retains the flexibility to raise significant additional funding through a PIPE (private investment in public equity) to provide further investment in the business.

The structural characteristics of Pegasus ensuring strong Sponsor alignment with shareholders combined with the significant investment commitment of the Sponsors have allowed it to attract a broad and high-quality investor base.

Pegasus intends to capitalise on the recognised industry expertise, deal sourcing and execution capabilities of its four sponsors as it targets a partnership with a financial services company operating in the Investment Management, Insurance and Diversified Financials industry verticals. Targets will be either digitally native or benefit from structural tailwinds in their sector, and have strong profit growth potential that could be accelerated via access to capital and strategic guidance.

Pegasus will have 24 months from the settlement date, expected to occur on 3 May 2021, to complete a business combination, subject to a six-month extension period if approved by a shareholder vote. Pegasus shareholders will also benefit from approval rights on any proposed transaction via a general meeting.

Jean Pierre Mustier, Operating Partner, Pegasus Europe, said: “Our successful listing creates an opportunity to bring much needed growth capital to the European financial services sector. We now start on the exciting journey to forming a long-term partnership with a high potential business, guiding their transition from private to public, and driving their growth and development through both investment and strategic counsel.”

Diego De Giorgi, Operating Partner, Pegasus Europe, added: “Pegasus is ready to provide a potential partner with operational, financial and strategic support well beyond an initial business combination. As a group, the sponsors have significant financial sector experience, including listed company managerial, risk and governance expertise, allowing the management team of the company we partner with to remain fully focused on successfully running their business.”

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (“Citi”) and J.P. Morgan AG (“J.P. Morgan”) are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners (the “Joint Global Coordinators”) in the IPO.

Details of the Offering

Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. has completed the private placement of units, each replaceable by one Class A Ordinary Share and one-third (1/3) of a Warrant (the “Units”) as announced on 26 April 2021 and launched on 27 April 2021 (the Offering).

The Offering consists of a private placement of 50,000,000 Units (assuming the Put Option is not exercised, or 44,000,000 Units if the Put Option is exercised in full) at a price of €10.00 per Unit (the “Offer Price”) raising proceeds of €500 million (or €440 million assuming the Put Option is exercised in full).

Pegasus has applied for admission of all issued Units, Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbols “PACEU” (Units), “PACE” (Class A Ordinary Shares) and “PACEW” (Warrants). First trading in the Units on an “as-if-and-when-issued/delivered” basis on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “PACEU” will commence today Thursday, 29 April 2021 at 9.00 CET.

Settlement of the Offering and the start of unconditional trading in the Units is expected to take place on Monday, 3 May 2021 (the “Settlement Date”). The Class A Ordinary Shares and the Warrants can be traded separately only from the 37th calendar day after the first trading, from which date the holders of Units will have the option to continue to hold and trade Units or to replace their Units with Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants.

1 or €440m if the 12% Put Option for the reverse greenshoe is exercised in full.