Belships ASA: Annual report 2020

Enclosed is the Annual Report 2020 for Belships ASA. The report is also available on our website www.belships.com

About Belships ASA

Belships ASA was founded in 1918 and has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 1937. The company is a fully integrated shipowner and operator of geared bulk carriers with a modern fleet of 25 Supramax and Ultramax vessels. Commercial operations are provided by Lighthouse Navigation and the technical management and crewing by Belships Management (Singapore), both subsidiaries of Belships ASA.

