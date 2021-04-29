Nilörngruppen AB: Interimreport Q1 2021

English Swedish

Period January – March

Order bookings decreased by 11 percent to MSEK 180 (203).

Revenue expressed in SEK increased by 13 percent to MSEK 175 (155).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 193 (155), i.e. an underlying organic increase by 25 percent.

The operating profit amounted to MSEK 27.0 (9.0).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 19.6 (5.8).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.72 (0.51).

Net cash (excluding IFRS16) amounted to MSEK 35 (-34)





Significant events during the quarter

All employees back in service after last year's furlough.

The Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 2.00 (0.00) per share, corresponding to SEK 22.8 (0) million.

Press release on April 29 that operating profit for the first quarter 2021 is estimated to be better than expected.





