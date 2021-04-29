Audited annual report 2020 and profit allocation proposal

English Estonian

The council of Nordecon AS approved on 28 April 2021 the consolidated audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2020. The council decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders.

Nordecon AS shareholders’ net profit of the 2020 financial year is 2,466 thousand euros. The balance of retained earnings is 12,077 thousand euros. The management proposes to distribute 0.06 euros per share as dividends and not to make any transfers to the capital reserve.

The annual report that contains auditor’s report and profit allocation proposal for 2020 is attached to this announcement and made available on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange’s web page www.nasdaqbaltic.com and Nordecon’s web page www.nordecon.com (summary: http://www.nordecon.com/year2020/). The annual report can also be read at location on Toompuiestee 35, Tallinn.

There were no significant adjustments made in audited annual report compared to the preliminary 12 month interim report published on 11 February 2021.



Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



