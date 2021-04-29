Registration of 2020 document with the French financial markets authority

English French

Universal Registration Document available

Spineway announces that, on 28 April 2021, it filed its Universal Registration Document (“DEU”) for the 2020 financial year with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF – the French financial markets authority) under number R.21 - 012.

It may be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website (www.spineway.com/Investisseurs/Information-reglementee), as well as from the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available free of charge upon request sent by mail to the company: Spineway, 7 allée Moulin Berger, 69130 Ecully.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

1 As current activity is not representative, and in accordance with AMF regulations, Spineway has decided to stop releasing quarterly revenue. From now on, it will only publish half-year revenue, unless there is something significant to report.

