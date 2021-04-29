Subsea 7 S.A. announces Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Luxembourg – 29 April 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today that an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on 4 June 2021 at 15:00 (local time) at the Company’s registered office, 412F, route d’Esch, L-2086 Luxembourg.



The sole purpose of the Meeting is to consider the election of a new Non-Executive Director to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Full details of the proposed agenda of the Meeting together with the Notice of Meeting will be published and distributed to eligible shareholders on 12 May 2021.

Holders of Common Shares and American Depositary Receipts of record at the close of business on 30 April 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. The deadline for submission of votes for holders of American Depositary Shares is 26 May 2021 and for holders of Common Shares is 1 June 2021.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

