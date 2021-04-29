Subsea 7 S.A. ex-dividend NOK 2.00 today

Luxembourg – 29 April 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) advises that shares in the Company will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 with effect from today, 29 April 2021. The date of payment of the dividend will be 7 May 2021 for holders of Common Shares and 14 May 2021 for holders of American Depositary Receipts.



Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

