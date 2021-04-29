Kenmare Resources plc ("Kenmare" or "the Company")

29 April 2021

Publication of 2020 Sustainability Report

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) today announces the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 and advises that the report is available on the Company's website at www.kenmareresources.com . It can also be downloaded directly here.

The 2020 Sustainability Report, aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative standards, aims to assist stakeholders to further understand our business by providing transparent demonstration and disclosure of Kenmare’s sustainability performance. The report outlines the strategy, policies, and management approach of Kenmare's longstanding and ongoing commitment to sustainability. These efforts are underpinned by the corporate values and purpose; to responsibly meet global demand for quality-of-life minerals.

Statement from Elaine Dorward-King, Chair of Sustainability Committee:

"Kenmare remains committed to advancing our efforts to be a responsible miner; focused on the safety and development of our people, as well as strong environmental and social performance. We have also enhanced our disclosure, to increase transparency, and set our first public sustainability targets.

In 2020, the Sustainability Committee endorsed strategies for Land Management, Water Stewardship, Energy and Climate Change and External Relations. These strategies brought together the work of many years and provides direction to further improve performance whilst ensuring long-term risks are managed. Of note in these strategies is Kenmare's commitment to building stronger biodiversity aspects into land management programmes and developing long-term greenhouse gas reduction targets."

Statement from Michael Carvill, Managing Director:

"Building on previous years sustainability disclosures in our Annual Reports, this standalone report has been a natural progression for Kenmare. We continue to evolve and improve our approach, with more structured policies, processes and reporting to demonstrate how Kenmare is fulfilling its purpose to ‘responsibly meet global demand for quality-of-life minerals."

2020 Key Sustainability Highlights:

Reduced Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) to 0.25 (down from 0.27 in 2019)

90% of electricity requirements in 2020 were generated from renewable (hydroelectric) sources

180.5ha of mine land rehabilitated, including 10,133 Casuarina trees planted in 2020

97% of the workforce is Mozambican, with 62% of mine employees originating from local communities

Female employees represent 10.6% of the workforce, up from 8% in 2019

US$2 million of continued investment in local communities

US$20.4 million payments to the Mozambique Government

Kenmare was named as the most transparent company in Mozambique by the Centro de Integridade Pública (CIP) Extractive Industry Transparency Index

