Belships ASA : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the Company's premises at Lilleakerveien 6D, Oslo on Tuesday 25 May 2021 at 2.00 p.m. (CET).

Notice of Annual General Meeting and attendance form/proxy form are enclosed and will also be made available on www.belships.com.

Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, the shareholders of the Company are encouraged to attend by proxy to the Chairman of the Board, by submitting the proxy form, instead of personal attendance.





This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 29 April 2021 at 08:15 CET.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

