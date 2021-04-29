Copperstone appoints Anna Tyni as new CEO

English Swedish

Kiruna April 29, 2021

Copperstone Resources AB appoints Anna Tyni as the new President and CEO. She will take up her position on May 1, 2021. Anna Tyni was recruited to Copperstone in October 2020 as head of the operations in Kiruna with the overall responsibility for the preparations for the reopening of the Viscaria mine. As the Viscaria project now advances, it is natural to appoint a CEO with long industry experience, proven good leadership skills and local roots. She replaces Michael Mattsson, who takes on a new role as Head of Business development and remains on the company's management team and board.



“At this stage, it feels really good and very right to hand over to a person with solid industry experience. In less than a year, Anna has proven herself very competent and created a strong drive and commitment in the organization in Kiruna. Copperstone is entering an important phase with the work on the environmental permit application, and I will now have more time to devote to mineral exploration and M&A, which means that the timing of this change is optimal", says Michael Mattsson, CEO of Copperstone in a comment.

Anna Tyni has 20 years of experience from several leading positions within LKAB, primarily in enrichment, production and logistics.

“It feels very exciting and inspiring to take on this role and challenge. Above all, I am very excited to be a part of and lead a team that has a unique opportunity to reopen a mine in a modern and sustainable way, in my own hometown. We are happy and proud to be the first listed company in Kiruna and the first mining company based in the area. Our goal is to coexist with all the stakeholders in the area. We have the potential to create around 250 jobs and to become an important player and a reference object for the transition to an electrified and more sustainable society.”, says incoming CEO Anna Tyni in a comment.

About Anna Tyni

Anna Tyni was born in 1972 and is a mechanical engineer from Luleå University of Technology. She has 20 years of experience in various leading positions within LKAB in Kiruna, including Operations Manager Leveäniemi (LKAB Berg & Betong), Production Manager Operations KA1 / KA2 (LKABs Anrikningsverk 1 and 2) and Production Manager Crushing / Construction (LKAB Berg & Betong). For the past three years, Anna has worked at BDX Företagen in Kiruna as marketing area manager and business manager for the Mining division. As a worker and resident in Kiruna, she also has great local knowledge and commitment.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson, CEO, +46 705 739 777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se, info@copperstone.se or visit Copperstone's website at www.copperstone.se

This press release includes insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, April 29, 2021 at 08:30 CET.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

