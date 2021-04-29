Contact Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +353 1 617 4249 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45 Oslo +47 22 34 19 15

EURONEXT LAUNCHES ITS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY WAY OF A RIGHTS OFFER OF APPROXIMATELY €1.8BN AS PART OF THE FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF BORSA ITALIANA

Principal terms of the transaction and financing

Issue price: € 59.65 per Offer S hare ; theoretical value of Rights: € 7.14

Subscription ratio: 2 Offer S hares for every 5 existing Ordinary Share s

Ex-rights Date: 30 April 2021

Rights trading period: from 9:00 CET on 30 April 2021 to 17:40 CET on 6 May 2021

Record Date: 17:40 CET at 3 May 2021

Exercise period: from 9:00 CET on 4 May 2021 to 17:40 CET on 10 May 2021

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 29 April 2021 - Following the announcement of a binding agreement with London Stock Exchange Group plc and London Stock Exchange Group Holdings (Italy) Limited (the “Seller”) to acquire the entire issued share capital of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia SPA, the holding company of the Borsa Italiana Group (the “Combination”) on 9 October 2020, the announcement of the completion of the Combination and of a reserved capital increase by way of a private placement (the “Private Placement”) to CDP Equity and Intesa Sanpaolo on 29 April 20211, Euronext launches a rights offer (the “Offer”) for an amount of approximately €1.8bn (including share premium).

The Offer is part of a total equity financing package of approximately ~€2.4bn that also includes the Private Placement with total proceeds of ~€0.6bn. As a consequence of the completion of the Private Placement, CDP Equity and Intesa Sanpaolo respectively own 7.31% and 1.31% of Euronext’s share capital and have joined Euronext’s Reference Shareholders group2. Euronext intends to use the net proceeds of the Offer to repay a portion of the bridge facilities which were used to fund the cash consideration payable to the Seller (the “Bridge Facilities”).

Terms of the Offer

Euronext is offering 30,506,294 offer shares in the Offer (the “Offer Shares”) at the issue price of €59.65 per Offer Share (the “Issue Price”), on the basis of 2 Offer Shares for every 5 existing ordinary shares. Shareholders on Euronext’s shareholder register at the Record Date (the “Shareholders”) are being granted transferable subscription entitlements (the “Rights”) in the Offer, which will entitle Shareholders that qualify as eligible persons to subscribe in cash, on an irreducible basis, for Offer Shares and, on a reducible basis, for the number of Offer Shares they wish to acquire in addition to the ones they are entitled to through the exercise of their Rights on an irreducible basis, at the Issue Price.

Based on the closing price of €84.65 per ordinary share on 28 April 2021 and 76,265,735 ordinary shares issued and outstanding (i.e. 76,600,000 less 334,265 treasury shares) at that date:

the theoretical value of 1 Right is €7.14 (this value may fluctuate during the Rights trading period, in particular depending on changes in the price of the ordinary shares);

the Issue Price of €59.65 per Offer Share represents a discount of 23.0% to the theoretical ex-rights price (“TERP”) of €77.51 per ordinary share.

No offer of Offer Shares is being made to Shareholders who are not eligible persons and are therefore not permitted to exercise the Rights granted to them. Euronext, as holder of ordinary shares in treasury, will not be granted any Rights.

The Rights and the Offer are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with Dutch law, without prejudice to laws and regulations which may be applicable to the Offer in Belgium, France and Portugal.

The statutory pre-emptive rights (wettelijke voorkeursrechten) of the Shareholders have been excluded with respect to the Offer, since Euronext is not taking any action to permit a public offering of the Offer Shares in any jurisdiction outside of Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Portugal. Instead, Shareholders as of the Record Date are being granted Rights that will entitle them, if they are eligible persons, to subscribe for the Offer Shares at the Issue Price.

Shareholders’ commitments and indications of their intentions

Each of ABN AMRO Participaties Fund I B.V. (“ABN Amro Bank”), Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (“CDC”), CDP Equity S.p.A. (“CDP Equity”), and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (“Intesa Sanpaolo”) has committed to exercise all of the Rights granted to them and to subscribe and pay for the Offer Shares issued to them as a result thereof. In addition, Intesa Sanpaolo may increase (but without any obligation to do so) during the Offer its stake up to a maximum participation in Euronext equal to 1.5% for its own account.

BNP Paribas Fortis, SA/NV (“BNP Paribas”) has undertaken to exercise all of the Rights granted to it and to subscribe and pay for the Offer Shares issued to it as a result thereof. BNP Paribas has left the group of the Euronext Reference Shareholders.

Furthermore, Euroclear SA/NV (“Euroclear”) and Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement/Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij (“SFPI-FPIM”), which own respectively 7.31% and 4.11% of Euronext’s share capital post the Private Placement, intend to participate in the Offer in a cash neutral transaction by selling part of their shares and/or Rights in order to raise sufficient cash proceeds (less costs and expenses and any taxes arising on such sales) to cover the cost of taking up Rights exclusively with the proceeds of this sale and have committed to the Company to apply those net proceeds to subscribe and pay for the Offer Shares by exercising Rights granted to them.

To the extent known to Euronext, no person, other than CDC and CDP Equity, intends to subscribe for more than 5% of the Offer.

Lock-up agreements

In connection with the Offer, each of ABN Amro Bank, BNP Paribas, CDC, CDP Equity, Euroclear, Intesa Sanpaolo, SFPI-FPIM has agreed with Euronext that it will not, directly or indirectly, issue, offer, lease, sale, grant of rights, warrants or options in respect of, or other disposition of any Ordinary Shares or any other securities exchangeable for or convertible into, or substantially similar to, Ordinary Shares during a period ending 90 days from the Settlement Date (subject to certain exceptions), except with the prior written consent of Euronext; provided that Euronext may not give its prior written consent without the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinators (on behalf of the Underwriters).

Additionally, Euronext has agreed that it will not, directly or indirectly, issue, offer, lease, sale, grant of rights, warrants or options in respect of, or other disposition of any Ordinary Shares or any other securities exchangeable for or convertible into, or substantially similar to, Ordinary Shares during a period from the date of the Underwriting Agreement to 180 days from the Settlement Date, subject to certain exceptions.

Dilution

For illustrative purposes only, Shareholders holding 1.00% of Euronext’s share capital as of 28 April 2021 who transfer, do not exercise or who are not permitted to exercise, any of their Rights will suffer a dilution of their proportionate ownership and voting rights of approximately 28.5% as a result of the issue of the Offer Shares.

Underwriting

The Offer is being underwritten, for the part not covered in the Shareholders’ commitments paragraph, pursuant to an underwriting agreement entered into on 29 April 2021 with a syndicate of banks including BofA Securities Europe SA, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, HSBC Continental Europe and J.P. Morgan AG acting as Joint Global Coordinators, ABN AMRO Bank N V, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A, Mediobanca, Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., Société Générale, UniCredit Bank AG, Milan Branch, ING Bank N.V. acting as Joint Bookrunners and, Crédit Industriel et Commercial S A . acting as Joint Lead Manager (the “Underwriters”).

Indicative timetable of the Offer

The Rights will be traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ISIN code NL0015000A04 from 9:00 CET on 30 April 2021 until 17:40 CET on 6 May 2021. It will not be possible to buy or sell the Rights on the market after the close of trading on 6 May 2021. The Exercise Period for the Offer Shares will run from 9:00 CET on 4 May 2021 to 17:40 CET on 10 May 2021. Exercised Rights cannot be revoked or modified, except in limited circumstances.

Any Rights not exercised before the end of the Exercise Period, i.e. the close of trading on 10 May 2021, shall automatically become null and void. Settlement and delivery of the Offer Shares and commencement of trading on Euronext Amsterdam are expected to take place on 14 May 2021. The Offer Shares will, upon issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the then outstanding Ordinary Shares and will be eligible for any dividends Euronext may pay after the Settlement Date.

Availability of the Prospectus

The Prospectus, comprising the Securities Note, the 2020 Universal Registration Document and the Summary, was approved as a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation by, and filed with, the AFM, as competent authority under the Prospectus Regulation, on 29 April 2021.

The AFM has notified the Prospectus to the AMF in France, the CMVM in Portugal and the FSMA in Belgium for passporting in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. In addition, the AFM has notified the Prospectus to ESMA. Distribution of the Prospectus, and the transfer of the Rights and the Offer Shares (the “Offer Securities”), into jurisdictions other than Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Portugal may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions.

The Securities Note, the 2020 Universal Registration Document and the Summary in English, and Dutch, French and Portuguese translations of the Summary, are available free of charge on Euronext’s website (https://www.euronext.com/en/offering-information).

Risk factors

Before investing in the Offer Securities, prospective investors should consider carefully the risks and uncertainties described in Section 2.1 (Risk Factors) of the 2020 Universal Registration Document (pages 48 through 54) and the section “Risk Factors” of the Securities Note (pages 1 through 16), together with the other information contained in the Prospectus. The occurrence of any of the events or circumstances described in these risk factors, individually or together with other circumstances, may have a significant negative impact on the business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects of Euronext and its subsidiaries (together, the “Combined Group”). The prices of the Offer Securities could decline and an investor might lose part or all of its investment upon the occurrence of any such event.

Prospective investors should carefully read and review the entire Prospectus and should form their own views before making an investment decision with respect to any Offer Securities. Furthermore, before making an investment decision with respect to any Offer Securities, prospective investors should consult their own professional adviser and carefully review the risks associated with an investment in the Offer Securities and consider such an investment decision in light of their personal circumstances.

1 For more information, please refer to the press releases published on XX April 2021, available on https://www.euronext.com/fr/node/1689215

2 Please refer to Euronext 2020 Universal Registration Document for further information on the Reference Shareholders Agreement (Section 6.4.1 – Reference Shareholders)

