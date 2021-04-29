Siemens Mobility uses HERE data to help British public authorities reduce congestion

April 29, 2021

Amsterdam and London – HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, today announced that Siemens Mobility, a leader in transport solutions, is integrating the HERE corridor travel time API into its Journey Time as a Service solution for the UK market. This new traffic management option, based on data rather than hardware, has already been adopted by Bedford Borough, Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, Hampshire County, and Warrington Borough Councils.



Britons are wasting an annual average of 115 hours in traffic which is costing the UK 6.9 billion pounds every year. The first step in reducing congestion and its many negative impacts is to understand the scope of the challenge. With the HERE corridor travel time API, Siemens Mobility is now able to offer public authorities the possibility to monitor journey times without the need for additional on-street hardware such as ANPR cameras with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi sensors. This data-based solution is easy to set up and fast to deploy. It is based on a subscription model and as a result, is just a click away.

“Congestion and the pollution it causes is one of the challenges Warrington Borough Council has committed to tackle. To complement our existing Journey Time monitoring solution, the new Journey Time as a Service (JTaaS) solution from Siemens Mobility and HERE Technologies provides us with the key insights we need to better manage our traffic flow. The solution was quickly implemented, and the savings made in installation costs can be redirected to undertake projects that will help improve traffic flow across Warrington,” said Simon Lawrenson from Warrington Borough Council.

“For a long time, we had been looking for a data-driven solution to complement hardware-based traffic monitoring. Thanks to HERE’s flexibility and expertise, we are now pleased to be in a position to offer UK local authorities and transport bodies an accurate data driven solution which is both fast to deploy and cost effective - and that is key for operating transport networks more efficiently. We are delighted to see customers already benefitting from our new solution and partnership with HERE”, said Wilke Reints, Managing Director, Intelligent Traffic Systems for Siemens Mobility.

“We are proud to be the key data partner for Siemens Mobility and many public authorities across the UK. Together, we are making traffic management easier with goal to improve the quality of life of British citizens, be it by reducing the time they have to spend in traffic, or the pollution caused by congestion,” said Eduard van Mierlo, Head of Strategic Alliances EMEAR at HERE Technologies.

