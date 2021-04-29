AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2021

English Finnish

08:00 London, 10:00 Helsinki, 29 April 2021 - Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q1 2021

The overall Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2021 reduced by 50.6% when compared to same quarter of prior year.

Q1/2021 Q1/2020 Change FY 2020 Group production mt 37,728 76,405 -50.6 % 214,775 Mining mt 31,384 59,950 -47.7 % 184,779 Processing mt 6,344 16,456 -61.4 % 29,997 Speciality Alloys production mt 25,838 27,168 -4.9% 89,715 Mining mt 19,494 19,105 2.0% 73,306 Processing mt 6,344 8,063 -21.3% 16,409 FerroAlloys production mt 11,890 49,237 -75.9% 125,060 Mining mt 11,890 40,844 -70.9% 111,472 Processing mt 0 8,393 -100.0% 13,588

Mining

Afarak Group’s mining activity decreased by 47.7% during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to same period of prior year.

Reduced mining activity in the South African mines resulted in significant lower mining volumes due to low market prices and poor demand.

The mining activity at the Turkish mines was at same level as same period last year as it increased marginally by 2.0%.

Processing

Processing volumes decreased by 75.9% during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to same period of the prior year.

The retracted demand of low carbon ferrochrome during 2020 started to improve during the first quarter of 2021, however production was still lower when compared to prior year at EWW plant in Germany.

The production in the FerroAlloys segment recorded during 2020 related to processed material at Mogale plants which was reclassed to discontinued operations during 2020.

Attachment