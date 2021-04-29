The global wound care market is projected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2026 from USD 19.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6%

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wound Care Market by Product, Wound, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090302/?utm_source=GNW



The advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by product, during the forecast period“

Based on products, the wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products, and traditional wound care products.During the forecasted period, advanced wound care segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the global wound care market.



Advanced wound care products are increasingly being used as the first line of therapy, making it likely that they will cannibalize the share of the traditional wound care products market. The advantages of advanced wound care over traditional wound care are the key factors driving the growth of this market.



Homecare Settings segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end users, the wound care market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, long-term care facilities, home care settings, and other end users.During the forecasted period, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global wound care market.



However, hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds; rising incidence of associated SSIs and HAIs; and the increasing incidence of burn injuries.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in wound care market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing incidence of chronic conditions, and rising awareness of wound care products.



