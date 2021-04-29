The global immuno-oncology assays market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026 from USD 4.4billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.5%

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immuno Oncology Assays Market by Product & Service, Technology, Cancer Indications, Application - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744470/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand,the requirement of high capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio and the unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.



The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in theimmuno-oncology assaysmarket, by product& service, during the forecast period

The immuno-oncology assays market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software & services based on product & service.In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the immuno-oncology assays market.



The requirement of consumables in large numbers as compared to instruments is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



Research applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the immuno-oncology assays market is segmented into research applications and clinical diagnostics.In 2020, the research applications segmentaccounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to the rising prominence of biomarker-based drug development.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionimmuno-oncology assays market

The global immuno-oncology assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this region is expected to be centeredon China and Japan. Factors such as the growing number of CROs in the region and the increasing awareness about the early detection of cancer are driving the growth of the immuno-oncology assays market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Illumina, Inc. (US)

• NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

• QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

• Merck Millipore (US)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Guardant Health, Inc. (US)

• bioMérieux SA (France)

• Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

• MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC. (US)

• Seegene Inc. (South Korea)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Olink (Sweden)

• ASURAGEN, INC. (US)

• Invivoscribe, Inc. (US)

• Creative Biolabs (US)

• ReachBio LLC (US)

• NMI Technologietransfer GmbH (Germany)



