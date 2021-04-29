GM Statement

English Danish

At the Annual General Meeting at Øresundsbro Konsortiet I/S held today it was decided that the board of directors will be constituted with the following members:

Elected by Svensk-Danska Broförbindelsen SVEDAB AB: Bo Lundgren, Ulrika Hallengren, Lars-Erik Fredriksson and Malin Sundvall

Elected by A/S Øresundsforbindelsen: Claus Jensen, Peter Frederiksen, Jørn Tolstrup Rohde and Mikkel Hemmingsen.

The board of directors was organized with Bo Lundgren as Chairman and Peter Frederiksen as Deputy Chairman.

The proposed actions on the agenda were adopted at the general meeting including the adoption of the Annual Report 2020.

