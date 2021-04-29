New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067439/?utm_source=GNW



With the rise in stringent government regulations regarding the use of fuel-efficient vehicles to control the emissions across the globe, the demand of zero emission vehicles is expected to rise which leads in the increased sales of BEVs. Further, owing to high oil prices around the world, market for fuel-efficient cars has risen drastically over the years. The limited fossil fuel availability has resulted in the increased prices of gasoline and diesel, which furthermore prompting customers to switch from ICE vehicles to battery operated vehicles. However, rising governments interference in terms of strict emissions regulations and promoting fuel efficient vehicles, BEVs demand is estimated to rise.



. Tesla India was incorporated as a subsidiary of the foreign holding company in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company has planned to launch EV in India by 2022.

. Nissan and Uber have signed a deal to support the introduction of 2,000 all-electric Nissan LEAFs.

. BMW Group planned over 30 billion euros on future-oriented technologies up to 2025.

. Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC Group) launched the 2020 BEIJING-EU5.

APAC battery electric vehicle (BEV) market is estimated to have a potential of more than US$x million by the end of 2031. APAC is one of the leaders in the automotive industry and now it is moving towards more innovation and advancement in automotive. APAC is the fastest growing market owing to the largest population base especially in China and India. Growing initiatives regarding the research and development for battery electric vehicle (BEV) and adoption of ZEVs will enhance the overall market demand.

Growing automotive production and sales, presence of major automotive OEMs, rising need to reduce the CO2 emission, and adoption of electric vehicles, increasing investment in the development of more advanced vehicles, government support and initiatives, growing standard of living, rising environmental concern, and increasing per capita income; all these factors are expected to boost the demand of battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the APAC region.

How the COVID-19 has impacted the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market?

Due to the COVID-19, the market is being analyzed further in terms of various recovery patterns (V-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped, and W-shaped) to provide bird’s eye view on each aspects of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the global automotive industry very hard and fast. Disruption in whole supply chain, supply and demand imbalance, strict government guidelines in the form of complete or partial lockdown, non-availability of workforce, large-scale manufacturing interruptions, and the closure of assembly plants; are some of the symptoms faced by the automotive industry due to COVID-19. Further, COVID-19 has put a lot of pressure on a market due to which it is still struggling with a global demand downturn, which is likely to lead to further merger and acquisition activity.

The newly updated report indicates that the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market was valued at around US$xx million in 2020 (pre-COVID-19 forecast) and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of xx% during the forecast period 2021-2031. To find out the post-COVID-19 forecast and its impact make the purchase decision today. Increasing demand for automotive vehicles across the globe, stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emission, rising consumer awareness about the use of fuel-efficient vehicles, growing innovation along with advanced technology, and growing need to minimize greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions; are the prime factors driving the demand of battery electric vehicle (BEV) across the globe.



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market: By Vehicle Type

. Passenger Vehicles

. Light Commercial Vehicles

. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market: By Battery Type

. Lithium-ion Batteries

. Lead-acid Batteries

. Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Based on our estimates, overall revenue for Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market will surpass $x million in 2021. We predict very strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our report identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Tesla, Inc., Nissan Motor Corporation, Renault S.A., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd., Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., Volkswagen AG, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, BYD Company Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd., Blue Bird Corporation, Volvo Cars, Kia Corporation, General Motors Company, Audi AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Tata Motors, Porsche AG, Polestar AB, and Ford Motor Company.

