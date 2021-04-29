New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Health Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067438/?utm_source=GNW



Animal Health Set to Witness Significant Growth Over Next 10 Years

The growth of global animal health for companion and production animals is being driven by improving standards and advancements in technology. Over the past few years, major animal pharmaceutical companies have emphasized on the development of healthcare products for companion animals especially cats and dogs. The companion animal healthcare industry has witnessed technological advancements such as therapeutic vaccines, genomic tests, monoclonal antibody therapies, and anti-neoplastic drugs among others. Visiongain believes that over the forecast period there will be accelerated growth trend owing to rising number of pets, increased life span of pets, growing awareness regarding animal health products, and lower costs and timelines for introduction of animal drugs in the market.



Growing Animal Health Market Paving Way for Attractive Investment Opportunities

The global animal health sector is anticipated to offer an attractive market opportunity for the market players over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. It is distinguished by lower regulatory barriers, shorter and less expensive R&D programs, lower generic competition and lower chances of third-party reimbursement compared to human medicine. Visiongain believes that the combination of attractive growth with a favorable business structure creates prospects for investment in the areas of therapy, diagnostics, & veterinary technology. Although companies have been investing in this sector for over a decade, Visiongain believes that the sustainable growth characteristics of the global animal health industry are projected to create attractive investment opportunities over the next decade.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and sub-markets

Animal Type

. Production Animal

- Poultry

- Swine

- Cattle

- Sheep & Goats

- Fish

. Companion Animal

- Dogs

- Cats

- Horses

- Others



Product

. Vaccines

- Live Attenuated Vaccines

- DNA Vaccines

- Recombinant Vaccines

- Inactivated Vaccines

- Others

. Pharmaceuticals

- Parasiticides

- Anti-Infectives

- Anti-Inflammatory

- Analgesics

- Others

. Feed Additives

- Nutritional

- Medicinal

. Diagnostics

- Immunodiagnostics: ELISA Tests, Allergen-specific Immunodiagnostic Tests, Immunoassay Analyzers, Others

- Molecular Diagnostics: Polymer Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests, Microarrays, Others

- Clinical Biochemistry

- Hematology

- Urinalysis

- Others

. Others

Distribution Channel

. Retail

. E-Commerce

. Hospital Pharmacy

End-Use

. Reference Laboratories

. Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

. Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:

By Region

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

. Middle East & Africa

- GCC

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Animal Health Market will surpass $xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

