Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Heikki Nikku

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on April 29, 2021, at 11:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nikku, Heikki

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Innofactor Oyj

LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20210428111332_10

Transaction date: 2021-04-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007637

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,138 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6,138 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Espoo, April 29, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles