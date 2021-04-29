ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

29 April 2021

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 28 April 2021 that Alastair Bruce, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 6,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1122.48 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Alastair Bruce and his connected persons hold a total of 25,000 ordinary shares, being 0.04% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

