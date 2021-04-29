Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail and Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions and Demographics

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail and Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The gift card industry has performed well, taking away market share from traditional gifting sector. The overall gift industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift card market is expected to grow backed by increase in digitization as well as surge in online shopping. The E-commerce market in the region has recorded significant growth in the recent years due to better Internet connectivity and penetration across the region. The surge in internet penetration has led to digitization. This trend has accelerated due to COVID-19 as more and more retailers and merchants look to have a digital presence to cater to the surge in online shopping.



Gift card issuers are targeting almost all major festivals across the world, be it Easter, Eid, Diwali, or Hanukkah. The trend has become more prominent in the Asia-Pacific region in the recent years, primarily due to rising internet and smartphone penetration and a large young population. The growing demand from the millennial and Gen Z population for online gifting options such as e-gift cards are changing the entire dynamics of the gifting industry.



People are moving away from the traditional gifting options such as greeting cards or edibles to digital gift cards. For instance, there has been a rising demand for digital red envelope/packet, a monetary gift, and a symbol of good luck in China. Since 2014, Tencent, a Chinese technology company offers digital red envelop in the country, which has recorded strong growth over the years.



The trend is quite similar in Singapore, India, and Indonesia where QR code-based gift cards are creating an alternative to the traditional cash based gift. The gift card is reloadable and can be accessed through mobile wallet app. Mobile wallet players are increasingly eyeing this high growth, high margin sector to drive profitability and acquire customers.



Rising mobile commerce and proximity payment is making it essential for retailers and fintech companies to introduce gift cards that can be integrated into mobile apps for making payment. This becomes more relevant as more consumers adopt contactless mobile payment due to COVID-19.



The pandemic has also been affecting wellness studios, fitness centers, and gyms. Reduced footfall and limited new enrollments due to the pandemic is affecting these businesses in most of the countries. For instance, in May 2020, Curefit, an India based fitness startup downsized its operations in India and the UAE. To sustain in the present situation these players are now targeting corporates for bulk membership and offering gift cards, to gain market share.



This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry.



This report includes country level trend analyses across the following gift card segments:

Total gift market

Gift card

Six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis

Open loop and closed loop

Consumer attitude and behaviour

Retail spend

Market share by retailer

Distribution channel analysis

Key Retailers Covered:

Wesfarmers Ltd

Woolworths Ltd (Australia)

Metcash Ltd

Aldi Group

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

JB Hi-Fi Ltd

Apple Inc

SM Retail Inc

Puregold Price Club Inc

Rustan Group of Cos

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

Metro AG

San Miguel Corp

Salim Group

Trans Retail Indonesia PT

Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT

Delhaize Group Sa

Kompas Gramedia Group

Ace Hardware Corp

NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd

Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd

Takashimaya Co Ltd

Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd

Courts Asia Ltd

Al Futtaim Group LLC

Yamada Denki Co Ltd

Tesco Plc

Central Retail Corp

Home Product Center PCL

Mall Group Co Ltd, The

Charoen Pokphand Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

JD.com Inc

Auchan Group SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Bailian Group Co Ltd

Yonghui Superstores Group

Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd

Tata Group

Future Group

Reliance Group

Amazon.com Inc

Aditya Birla Group

K Raheja Corp

AEON Group

Lawson Inc

FamilyMart Co Ltd

Rakuten Inc

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd

Lotte Group

Shinsegae Co Ltd

Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd

GS Holdings Corp

SK Planet Co Ltd

BGF Retail Co Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8zpl2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.