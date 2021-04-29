China Telecoms in 5G Industrial Internet of Things Market Report 2021: Development of Smart Manufacturing, Smart Grid, Smart Mining, Smart Port, and Smart Logistics

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Chinese Telecoms in 5G Industrial Internet of Things" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes 5G deployment plans and major industrial applications of three leading Chinese telecom operators: China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom.

To deepen the industrial IoT (Internet of Things) adoption in the manufacturing sector, the Chinese government the 512-project promotion plans for 5G + industrial Internet" no longer after the rollout of commercial 5G services in November 2019. According to this plan, China aims to build five 5G-powered industrial public service platforms, covering 10 critical sectors, and establish at least 20 major industrial applications by 2022.

List of Topics

Development of three leading Chinese telecom operators in 5G industrial IoT (Internet of Things), touching on a government program and deployment plans of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, and CBN

Development of China Mobile in six applications associated with smart manufacturing, smart grid, smart mining, smart port, and smart logistics

Development of China Unicom in three applications of smart port, smart mining, and smart manufacturing in cooperation with businesses such as Tianjin Port, Shanxi Coking Coal Group, and FAW Group

Development of China Telecom in four applications associated with smart manufacturing, smart cement, and smart manufacturing park in cooperation with businesses such as Midea, Semen Singa Merah, Haier, and Sany Heavy Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of China's 5G+ Industrial Internet Program

1.1 Program Objectives

1.2 Objectives of 5G Infrastructure

2. Telecoms 5G Deployment Plans

2.1 China Mobile

2.2 China Unicom and China Telecom

2.3 CBN

3. Development of Telecoms 5G+ Industrial Internet Projects

3.1 China Mobile

3.1.1 Five Upgrade Strategy

3.1.2 5G+ Industrial Internet Applications

3.1.2.1 5G+ Smart Manufacturing

3.1.2.2 5G+ Smart Grid

3.1.2.3 5G+ Smart Mining

3.1.2.4 5G+ Smart Steel

3.1.2.5 5G+ Smart Port

3.1.2.6 5G+ Smart Logistics

3.2 China Unicom

3.2.1 Eight Action Plans and Innovative Applications

3.2.2 Private 5G Networks and 5G Product Line-ups

3.2.3 5G+ Industrial Internet Applications

3.2.3.1 Tianjin Port - Smart Port

3.2.3.2 Shanxi Coking Coal Group - Smart Mining

3.2.3.3 FAW Group - Smart Manufacturing

3.3 China Telecom

3.3.1 Integrated 5G+ Industrial Internet Strategy

3.3.2 5G+ Industrial Internet Applications

3.3.2.1 Midea - Smart Manufacturing

3.3.2.2 Semen Singa Merah - Smart Cement

3.3.2.3 Haiers Washing Machine Factory - Smart Manufacturing

3.3.2.4 Sany Heavy Industry - Smart Manufacturing Park

4. Analyst's Perspective

4.1 Data Monitoring, Machine Vision, Remote Operation and Maintenance, and Remote Control as Typical Applications

4.2 Infrastructure for 5G-enabled Industrial Internet Yet Completed

4.3 Political Incentives Lead to Early Deployment, but Economic Benefits Remain Unclear

Key Figures

China Mobiles 5G Deployment for 2020

CBN's 5G Deployment

China Mobiles Five Upgrade Strategy for 5G+ Industrial Internet

China Unicoms 5G Smart Port Project at Tianjin Port

China Telecoms 5G Industrial Internet Services

Midea's 5G Application at Midea Weiqing Malong Park16

SEMEN SINGA MERAH's Visual Production Inspection Enabled by 5G

Smart Surveillance Platform enabled by 5G at Haiers Washing Machine Factory in Tianjin

Companies Mentioned

AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine Co.

Anhui Conch Cement Co.

Ansteel Group

BBMG

Beckhoff

CBN

China Construction science and industry

China Mobile

China National Building Material

China Power Investment Corporation

China Resources Cement Co.

China Southern Power Grid

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

China Telecom

China Tobacco Machinery

China Unicom

COSCO Shipping

Dongfang Electric

FAW Group

General Electric

Guangxi Yuchai Heavy Industry Co.

Haier

Haier Group

Hesteel Group

Huawei

Huayang New Material Science And Technology Group Co.

Jiangxi Greenform Electronic

Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment Co.

Midea Group

Power Construction

Red Lion Cement

Sany Heavy Industry Co.

Semen Singa Merah

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company

Siemens Healthineers

Southwest Cement Co.

State Grid Corporation of China

TCL Group

Xiangtan Iron & Steel Co.

Xiaomi

Xishan Coal and Electricity Power

Yatai Cement Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97qz00