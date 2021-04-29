Company Announcement no. 83 – 2021

Copenhagen, April 29th, 2021

Interim report for Q1-2021 – Continued revenue growth

Today, The Board of Directors and the Executive Management have approved the interim report for the financial period January 1st, 2021 – March 31st, 2021.

Q1 shows continued strong revenue growth, despite tougher restrictions in most cities. Restrictions have impacted all cities, but new cities continue to show growth. As individual restrictions in society ease, the effect in the use of GreenMobility’s electric shared vehicles is reflected directly and positively. With the continued re-opening of society including educational institutions and restaurants, we expect usage to grow accordingly in the coming months.

GreenMobility maintains the guidance for 2021.

Q1-2021 compared to Q1-2020

The total including all operational cities:

Revenue grew by DKK 4.5 million or 71% to DKK 10.8 million

Customers grew by 39% to 123,680

Trips grew by 15% to 184,923

Saved CO2 by the fleet grew by 66% to 244 tonnes

The result before tax was negative with DKK (17.1) million, compared to DKK (11.1) in Q1-2020 which is directly related to the increase in number of cities to 7 and corresponding fleet size with its related operational cost effects, and in line with expectations.

Future Q1 & Q3 reports

Going forward, GreenMobility will issue trading updates on Q1 and Q3 performance, to focus on key factors relevant for the company’s growth and performance.

For more details, please see the Q1-2021 report attached.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations, Tel: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 120,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

