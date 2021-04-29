World Metal Terminal MLCC Market Report 2021, Featuring TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., KEMET and AVX Corporation

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Terminal MLCC Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the metal terminal MLCC market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, industrial, military, and consumer electronics industries.

The market is forecast to witness recovery in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2019 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in demand for electric vehicles (EV), increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing demand for industrial and consumer electronic products.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the development of superior automotive grade MLCC with 5x stacks. Some of the metal terminal MLCC companies profiled in this report include Murata Manufacturing, TDK Corporation, KEMET, AVX Corporation, Knowles Electronics.



The analyst forecasts that automotive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period. Increasing demand for electric vehicle and electronic content per vehicle, which are collectively driving the metal terminal MLCC market.



Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of metal terminal MLCCs in EV for onboard charger and DC-DC converter applications.

Key report features:

Market Size Estimates: Metal terminal MLCC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Mil. units)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2019) and forecast (2020-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use industry.

Regional Analysis: Metal Terminal MLCC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, and regions for metal terminal MLCC market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the metal terminal MLCC market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global metal terminal MLCC market end use industry (automotive, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the metal terminal MLCC market?

What are the business risks and threats to the metal terminal MLCC market?

What are emerging trends in this metal terminal MLCC market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the metal terminal MLCC market?

What are the new developments in the metal terminal MLCC market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in the metal terminal MLCC market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in the metal terminal MLCC market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the metal terminal MLCC market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

2.4: Pricing Analysis (Unit price by application and by size)



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Metal Terminal MLCC Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Metal Terminal MLCC Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Automotive

3.3.1.1: On Board Chargers

3.3.1.2: DC-DC Converters

3.3.1.3: Inverters

3.3.1.4: Other Automotive Applications

3.3.2: Industrial

3.3.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Metal Terminal MLCC Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Metal Terminal MLCC Market by Region

6.2: Strategic Analysis

6.2.1: New Product Development

6.2.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Metal Terminal type MLCC Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

TDK Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

KEMET

Knowles Electronics, LLC

Johanson Dielectrics

AVX Corporation



