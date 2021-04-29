Global PPE detection market size to exhibit a CAGR of 78.9% over 2020-2027

Selbyville, Delaware, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cited by credible industry analysts, global PPE detection market was valued at USD 31.28 million in 2019 and is anticipated to expand with a mammoth compound annual growth rate of 78.9% over 2020-2027, subsequently accounting for USD 3282.08 million by the end of the forecast timeframe.

The research literature divides the market into various segments, based on product landscape, deployment type, and end-user terrain. Forecast of the compound annual growth rate, alongside market share projection for each segment are offered.

Going forward, the study dives deep into the geographic scope, assessing the contribution of each region towards the total market remuneration. It delivers a holistic analysis of the top-tier organizations operating in this marketplace and methodically offers their service & product portfolios, parallelly unveiling their respective expansion strategies.

Increasing occurrence of injuries as well as deaths in heavy industries, imposition of stringent government regulations aimed at promoting worker safety, and rising investments in the healthcare sector are accelerating global PPE detection market expansion.

For the record, personal protective equipment, abbreviated as PPE, refers to a body safety kit which offers protection to various body parts, mainly head, hands, face, and feet. PPEs are widely used in the healthcare vertical to provide protection from harmful chemicals as well as infectious viruses. In this context, PPE detection systems utilize video or imaging surveillance technologies to verify if workers are wearing the kits at their workplaces.

Rising establishment of hospitals as well as research & development laboratories in developing nations, rapidly developing manufacturing sector, along with ongoing technological advancements are stimulating global PPE detection market outlook.

On the contrary, technical issues associated with the detection systems, and lack of awareness regarding the technology will continue to hamper market expansion in the forthcoming years.

Market segmentations

Based on product type, the industry is split into hand, face & head, eye, and others. With regards to deployment type, the market is divided into cloud-based and on-premises. Moving on, the end-user terrain of this business domain is categorized into healthcare, construction, and oil & gas among others.

Regional outlook

Regionally speaking, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America are the key contributors to global PPE detection market valuation and is anticipated to experience considerable expansion during 2020-2027. Among these, North America currently dominates the vertical in terms of market share, on account of well-established healthcare infrastructure, affordability of protective care services, and increasing occurrence of accidents.

Global PPE Detection Market Product Type Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Hand

Face & Head

Eye

Other

Global PPE Detection Market by Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Global PPE Detection Market End-User Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Construction

Oil & Gas

Others

Global PPE Detection Market Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of APAC

Europe

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

North America

Canada

United States of America

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the world

Global PPE Detection Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Axis Communications AB

Agile Lab (AIM2)

Intenseye Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Pervasive Technologies

OptiSol Business Solution Pvt Ltd

Skyl.ai

Uncanny Vision Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

System One Digital

Vehant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. PPE Detection Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. PPE Detection Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. PPE Detection Market, by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. PPE Detection Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global PPE Detection Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global PPE Detection Market Dynamics

3.1. PPE Detection Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global PPE Detection Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global PPE Detection Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global PPE Detection Market by Type, PerEnd-Userance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global PPE Detection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. PPE Detection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Eye

5.4.2. Face & Head

5.4.3. Hand

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global PPE Detection Market, by Deployment

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global PPE Detection Market by Deployment, PerEnd-Userance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global PPE Detection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. PPE Detection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-Premises

6.4.2. Cloud

Chapter 7. Global PPE Detection Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global PPE Detection Market by End-User, PerEnd-Userance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global PPE Detection Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. PPE Detection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Oil & Gas

7.4.2. Construction

7.4.3. Healthcare

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global PPE Detection Market, Regional Analysis

The PPE market size is likely to see a remunerative growth over the coming years owing to the rising awareness regarding the importance of safety at workplace and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. PPE or personal protective equipment protect the user against safety or health risks in day-to-day or work environments. Based on product, the PPE market is classified into hand protection, fall protection, protective footwear, respiratory protection, protective clothing, hearing protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and others. The hearing protection segment currently represents a share of over 2.7%. Hearing protection is used in workplaces like airports, construction sites, and naval aircraft carriers among others as people working in these environments are constantly exposed immensely loud noises. The hearing protection segment is further classified into disposable, over the head, and cap mounted segments. Among these, the disposable segment is anticipated to grow around 2.4% CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

