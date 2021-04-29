Novo Nordisk A/S – Total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as of 29 April 2021

Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 April 2021 – In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.



Referring to Company Announcement no 27/2021 dated 27 April 2021, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 29 April 2021.

Number of shares

(of DKK 0.20 each) Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of votes1



A shares

537,436,000

107,487,200

107,487,200,000



B shares

1,772,564,000

354,512,800

35,451,280,000



Total

2,310,000,000

462,000,000

142,938,480,000

1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.20 carries 200 votes and each B share of DKK 0.20 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 20 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

