Global Food Ultrasound Market (2020 to 2028) - by Function, Food Products and Region

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Frequency Range, By Function, By Food Products, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing awareness regarding benefits offered by food ultrasound devices over conventional methods among food manufacturers is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 117.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends - Rising adoption of food ultrasound to treat waste water from the food and beverages industry



The global food ultrasound market size is expected to reach USD 196.3 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Food ultrasound helps minimizing processing time, maintaining superior quality of food and beverage products, and ensure hygiene of processed food and beverages. This is a major factor expected to drive market growth. This technology aids in maintaining content such as fats, carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, vitamins, and enzymes, among other ingredients in the food products.



Rising concerns regarding food wastage while processing as well as high processing time is resulting in need for food ultrasound equipment, thereby driving market growth. In addition, increasing consumption of frozen food globally, and need for ultrasonic methods for quality evaluation of these products to ensure these products are processed well and can be stored for longer period of time and removal of certain allergens from processed food and beverages products are factors expected to drive growth of the food ultrasound market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the frequency range segments, the high-frequency low-intensity segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Among the function segments, the quality assurance segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to stringent regulatory norms to be followed by manufacturers in food and beverage industry.

The microbial activation segment is expected to register significantly high revenue growth rate in the global food ultrasound market during the forecast period. Microbial activation is also an important function of this technology. This is particularly helpful to treat meat, seafood and bakery products. Ultrasound technologies are being increasingly used for the purpose over conventional methods as these do not lower the food quality.

Among the products segments, the meat and seafood segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, as ultrasonic technologies enable easy preserving process in less processing time for these products.

Among the regional markets, North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to well-developed food and beverages sector, stringent quality and safety norms for food and beverages products, presence of a technologically skilled workforce and increasing research and development in the field.

The Asia Pacific food ultrasound market is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Bosch, Emerson, Buhler, Dukane, Hielscher, Newtech, Siemens, Cheersonic, Rinco Ultrasonics, Omni International, Sonics & Materials, Elliptical Design, and Marchant Schmidt, Sonomechanics. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

