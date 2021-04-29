Outlook on the Dry Eye Disease (DED) Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health and Alcon Among Others

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dry Eye Disease (DED) Market - Analysis By Disease (Aqueous, Evaporative, Others), Treatment, End User, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dry eye disease market, valued at USD 5378.59 Million in the year 2020, affects tens of millions of individuals around the world, and both its frequency and impact increase with age. Consequently, it is considered a major international health concern. Dry eye is the most commonly reported reason for seeking medical eye care, and up to one in five patients presenting to hospital outpatient clinics or optometry practices experience dry eye. With increased life expectancy, aging population, increasing number of working population, excess time spend using screens, and various lifestyle changes, the economic and social impacts of DED are expected to grow substantially in the coming years, which has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Dry Eye Disease during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Under the Disease segment, Evaporative Dry Eye Disease are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to recent clinical and epidemiological studies confirming that most dry eye patients show signs of mixed evaporative and aqueous deficient dry eye, with evaporative dry eye being the most common manifestation. Evaporative dry eye is most often associated with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) that will be pushing growth in the market for Dry Eye Disease during the coming years.



Hospitals, followed by Clinics attained substantial market share under End User segment, chiefly on the back of growing number of people suffering from eye disorders supported by manufacturers spending heavily on creating awareness among people regarding variety of eye disorders and their consequences, and investing in expanding their manufacturing capacity in order to cater to rising demand for eye care products, which will spur the market growth for dry eye care products in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity with escalating number of people suffering from dry disease owing to excess time spent over screens supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of Dry Eye Disease products to users. These factors will be accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Dry Eye Disease market By Value.

The report analyses Dry Eye Disease Market By Disease (Aqueous, Evaporative, Others).

The report assesses the Dry Eye Disease market By Treatment (Eye Drops, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Others).

The report further segments the market By End User (Home Healthcare, Clinics, Hospitals, and Others) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retailers, Online, Others).

The Global Dry Eye Disease Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Disease, Treatment, End User, and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health, Alcon, Allergan PLC, Novartis AG, Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, VISUfarma, Horus Pharma, Novaliq GmbH, Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd..

The report presents the analysis of Dry Eye Disease market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Dry Eye Disease Market Product Outlook



4. Global Dry Eye Disease Market: Sizing and Forecast



5. Global Dry Eye Disease Market Segmentation By Disease, By Treatment, By End User, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dry Eye Disease Market: By Disease

5.1.1 Aqueous n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Evaporative n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Dry Eye Disease Market: By Treatment

5.2.1 Eye Drops n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Dry Eye Disease Market: By End User

5.3.1 Home Healthcare n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Clinics n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Hospitals n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.4 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 Competitive Scenario of Global Dry Eye Disease Market: By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4.2 Retailers n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4.3 Online n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4.4 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Dry Eye Disease Market: Regional Analysis



7. North America Dry Eye Disease Market: Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value))

7.1 North America Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

7.2 North America Dry Eye Disease Market n Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Disease (Aqueous, Evaporative, and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation by Treatment (Eye Drops, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, and Others)

7.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Home Healthcare, Clinics, Hospitals, and Others)

7.6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retailers, Online, and Others)

7.7 North America Dry Eye Disease Market: Country Analysis

7.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Dry Eye Disease Market n By Country, By Value (Year 2026)

7.9 Competitive Scenario of North America n By Country

7.10 United States Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021n2026), By Value

7.11 United States Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value)

7.12 Canada Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

7.13 Canada Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value)



8. Europe Dry Eye Disease Market: Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value))

8.1 Europe Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

8.2 Europe Dry Eye Disease Market n Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Disease (Aqueous, Evaporative, Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Treatment (Eye Drops, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Home Healthcare, Clinics, Hospitals, Others)

8.6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retailers, Online, and Others)

8.7 Europe Dry Eye Disease Market: Country Analysis

8.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Dry Eye Disease Market - By Country, By Value (Year 2026)

8.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe n By Country

8.10 Germany Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021n2026), By Value

8.11 Germany Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value)

8.12 France Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021n2026), By Value

8.13 France Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026)(By Value)

8.14 United Kingdom Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021n2026), By Value

8.15 United Kingdom Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value)

8.16 Italy Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021n2026), By Value

8.17 Italy Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value)



9. Asia Pacific Dry Eye Disease Market: Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021n2026) (By Value))

9.1 Asia Pacific Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021n2026), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Dry Eye Disease Market n Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Disease (Aqueous, Evaporative, and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation by Treatment (Eye Drops, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Home Healthcare, Clinics, Hospitals, Others)

9.6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retailers, Online, and Others)

9.7 Asia Pacific Dry Eye Disease Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Dry Eye Disease Market n By Country, By Value (Year 2026)

9.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific By Country

9.10 China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

9.11 China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value)

9.12 Japan Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026) By Value

9.13 Japan (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026)(By Value)

9.14 India Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

9.15 India Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026) (By Value)

9.16 South Korea Dry Eye Disease Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

9.17 South Korea Market Segmentation by Disease, By Treatment, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2021-2026)(By Value)



10. Global Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics

10.1 Global Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers

10.2 Global Dry Eye Disease Market Restraints

10.3 Global Dry Eye Disease Market Trends



11. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

11.1 Market Attractiveness

11.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dry Eye Disease Market - By Disease, By Value (Year 2026)

11.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dry Eye Disease Market - By Treatment, By Value (Year 2026)

11.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dry Eye Disease Market - By End User, By Value (Year 2026)

11.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dry Eye Disease Market - By Distribution Channel, By Value (Year 2026)

11.1.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dry Eye Disease Market - By Region, By Value (Year 2026)

11.2 Strategic Analysis

11.2.1 Latest Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.2 Market Share Analysis



12. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

12.1 Johnson & Johnson

12.2 Bausch Health

12.3 Alcon

12.4 Allergan PLC

12.5 Novartis AG

12.6 Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

12.7 VISUfarma

12.8 Horus Pharma

12.9 Novaliq GmbH

12.10 Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lslfx