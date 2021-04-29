Global $20+ Billion Pest Control Market to 2025

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pest Control Market (2020-2025) by Pest Type, Control Method, Application Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pest Control Market is estimated to be USD 20.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26.92 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Market Dynamics



The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing public health initiatives due to growing instances of disease outbreaks, low entry barriers for the service provider, and climate change effects on pest proliferation. However, some factors such as high registration cost and the interminable time period in product approval and risk associated with pesticide storage may hinder the market growth.



The Pest Control Market expected to showcase the opportunities such as increasing adoption due to urbanization growth in developing markets and introduction of biological pest control solutions. Soon market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to unavailability of skilled labor in performing pest control activities and adoption of pest resistance against chemical compounds.

However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the market.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Adama, Anticimex Group, Arrow Exterminators Inc., Asante Inc., Atalian Servest, BASF, Bayer Cropscience, Bell Laboratories Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., DowDuPont, Ecolab, Syngenta, The Terminix International Company, Truly Nolen Pest Control, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growth in Instances of Disease Outbreaks Driving Public Health Initiatives

4.2.1.2 Effects of Climate Change on Pest Proliferation

4.2.1.3 Low Entry Barriers for Service Providers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Registration Costs and Interminable Time Period for Product Approval

4.2.2.2 Risks Associated With Pesticide Storage

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Emergence of Biological Pest Control Solutions

4.2.3.2 Stronger Adoption Due to Urbanization Growth in Developing Markets

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Growth in Pest Resistance against Chemical Compounds

4.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Labour in Performing Pest Control Activities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pest Control Market, Pest Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Insects

6.2.1 Cockroaches

6.2.2 Bedbugs

6.2.3 Mosquitoes

6.2.4 Flies

6.2.5 Ants

6.2.6 Others (bees and wasps)

6.3 Termites

6.4 Rodents

6.5 Wildlife (raccoons, squirrels, opossums, bats, chipmunks, and moles)

6.6 Others (birds, reptiles, and mollusks)



7 Global Pest Control Market, By Control Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical

7.2.1 Insecticides

7.2.2 Rodenticides

7.2.3 Others (pheromones and repellents)

7.3 Biological

7.3.1 Microbial

7.3.2 Plant-extracts

7.3.3 Predatory insects

7.4 Mechanical

7.4.1 Trapping

7.4.1.1 Light traps

7.4.1.2 Adhesive traps

7.4.1.3 Malaise traps

7.4.2 UV radiation devices

7.4.3 Mesh screens

7.4.4 Ultrasonic vibrations



8 Global Pest Control Market, By Application

8.1 Powder

8.2 Sprays

8.3 Pellets

8.4 Traps

8.5 Baits



9 Global Pest Control Market, By End Use

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Livestock

9.4 Industrial

9.5 Others (non-commercial institutions, storage & transport facilities, and public landscapes)



10 Global Pest Control Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

Adama

Anticimex Group

Arrow Exterminators Inc.

Asante Inc.

Atalian Servest

BASF

Bayer Cropscience

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

DowDuPont

Ecolab

Fmc Corporation

Massey Services Inc.

Pelgar International

Rentokil Initial PLC

Rollins Inc.

SANIX INC.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

The Terminix International Company

Truly Nolen Pest Control

