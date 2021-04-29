Worldwide Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Industry to 2028 - Featuring Veolia Water Technologies, Praj Industries and Aquatech International Among Others

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Size, Share & Analysis, By System, By Technology, And By End-Use, And By Region, Forecast 2018 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid growth in industrialization on a global scale and rising environmental pollution levels resulting in high need for these systems are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 6,374.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends - Increasing investments by major players in R&D of advanced systems to stay ahead of competition and expand customer base.



The global zero liquid discharge systems market size is expected to reach USD 11.77 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive market growth include growing use of zero liquid discharge systems in industries such as chemical and petrochemical, for recovering large volumes of wastewater for reuse in these industries.



Rising need to take measures to reduce environmental pollution due to depletion of natural resources and contamination of ground water is a key factor expected to fuel market revenue growth in future. However, leaching of chemicals contained in solid-wastes disposed in the landfills and into ground-water resources could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the system segments, the conventional segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue contributing higher revenue share in the global market during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the energy and power segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rapidly growing industrialization, and growing population in countries in the region are resulting in higher demand for food & beverages as well as energy & power. These factors are driving growth for the zero liquid discharge systems market in the region.

Companies profiled in the market report include GE Water & Process Technologies, GEA Group AG, Veolia Water Technologies, Praj Industries Ltd., H2o GmbH, Aquatech International LLC, U.S. Water Services, Inc., Doosan Hydro Technology LLC, Aquarion AG, and Saltworks Technologies Inc. among others. Key players are adopting various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

For the purpose of this report, the global zero liquid discharge systems market has been segmented on the basis of system, process, end-use, and region:



Market Segmentation:



System Outlook

Conventional

Hybrid

Technology Outlook

Thermal Based

Membrane Based

End-Use Outlook

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others (paper and pulp, metal and mining, tanneries )

Region Outlook

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

