Worldwide Lyocell Fiber Industry to 2026 - by Product, Application and Region

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyocell Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lyocell fiber market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Lyocell fiber is a type of rayon produced from bleached wood pulp, also known as dissolving pulp, which contains cellulose. First developed in 1972, this fiber is manufactured using the process of dry jet-wet spinning. Lyocell fiber exhibits similar properties as other cellulose fibers, including ramie, linen, viscose rayon and cotton. It is lightweight, absorbent, breathable, soft, wrinkle-resistant, durable, capable of replicating a range of textures like silk, leather and suede, and can also be dyed in various colors. Nowadays, manufacturers are adopting natural practices to produce lyocell and eliminating the use of chemicals in the production to obtain organic certification.



Lyocell fabric is utilized in a wide range of industries, including fashion, textile, medical, and paper and pulp. Due to its versatility, lyocell fiber is used as a substitute for cotton and silk to make sportswear, shirts, bed linens, denim, T-shirts, trousers and towels. Its high absorbency profile makes it an ideal material for medical dressings. Apart from this, with the rising environmental concerns, the demand for lyocell fiber is escalating across the globe. Its main component, cellulose, is obtained from well-managed forests and its production does not generate by-products that are harmful to the health or the environment. Moreover, technological advancements have led to the manufacturing of lyocell fiber using advanced N-methyl morpholine-N-oxide (NMMO) technology, which is a simple, resource-conserving, and environment-friendly means of regenerating cellulose fiber. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global lyocell fiber market to reach a value of US$ 1.6 Billion by 2026.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lyocell fiber market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, and application.



Breakup by Product:

Staple Fiber

Cross Linked Fiber

Amongst these, staple fibers are the most preferred product, owing to their longer average fiber length, which makes it easier to process and produce even yarns.



Breakup by Application:

Apparel

Home Textiles

Medical and Hygiene

Automotive Filters

Others

Amongst these, apparel represents the largest segment as lyocell fiber is widely used in the industry for its softness and absorbent properties.



Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market owing to the improving living standards and flourishing textile industry in the region.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lyocell fiber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lyocell fiber market?

Which are the popular product types in the market?

What are the key application segments in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global lyocell fiber market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global lyocell fiber market?

What is the structure of the global lyocell fiber market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global lyocell fiber market?

How is lyocell fiber manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lyocell Fiber Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Margin Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Product

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Staple Fiber

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cross-Linked Fiber

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Apparel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Home Textiles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Medical and Hygiene

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Automotive Filters

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Lyocell Fiber Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Lenzing AG

10.3.2 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co., Ltd.

10.3.3 Aditya Birla Group

10.3.4 Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.

10.3.5 Chonbang Co., Ltd.

10.3.6 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

10.3.7 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

10.3.8 China Populus Textile Ltd.

10.3.9 Great Duksan Corp.

10.3.10 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.

10.3.11 Smartfiber AG

10.3.12 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5axv9