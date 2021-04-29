Global UV Stabilizers Market 2021-2025: Increasing Demand for UV Stabilizers in Green Coatings

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Stabilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where polymers are subjected to various environmental factors such as UV light, humidity, and oxygen, light degradation can cause problems such as yellowing, cracking, and decreased efficiency. In order to maximize the longevity and service life of plastic materials, manufacturers incorporate UV absorbers and light stabilizers to prevent deterioration caused by UV light, to improve weather tolerance, and increase efficiency in different applications. Benzophenones, benzotriazoles, and triazines are the major UV stabilizers used to provide protection against UV radiation in plastics.

As a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak, many manufacturing operations were reduced in the first five months of 2020. The supply chain was disrupted, and downstream plants were also shut to comply with trade restrictions imposed by regional governments. After the lifting of the global lockdown, the UV stabilizers market is likely to witness resumed demand.

This report covers the UV stabilizers market. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the key chemicals used to make UV stabilizers. This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global UV stabilizers market for 2020 through 2025.

In order to calculate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of ultraviolet stabilizer products for end-use industries such as adhesives and sealants, agriculture, automotive coatings, and flooring and decking are considered. The report also presents the competitive landscape and a subsequent detailed profile of the key players operating in the market.

Furthermore, the study also discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

The report Includes:

21 data tables and 10 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for UV stabilizers

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of the UV stabilizers based on type, end-use, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Coverage of R&D and new product launch activities by key players and safety and environmental requirement guidelines for the UV stabilizer manufacturers

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, and Solvay



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study and Objectives

Reason for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Coatings

Plastics

UV Stabilizers for Polycarbonate

UV Stabilizers for Polyoxymethylene/POM

UV Stabilizers for Polyesters

UV Stabilizers for Polyamides

Market Drivers

Rising Awareness of Harmful Effects of UV Light on Plastics

Growing Demand from Plastics, Coatings in Construction Industries

Increasing R&D and New Product Launch Activities by Key Players

Market Challenges

Compliance with Strict Safety and Environmental Requirements

Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

Opportunities and Trends

Key Players Adopted New Product Launches as Their Growth Strategy

Increasing Demand for UV Stabilizers in Green Coatings

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

UV Stabilizers Market by End-Use Industry, Estimates and Forecast

Flooring and Decking

Furniture

Automotive Coatings

Packaging

Other End-Use Industries

Chapter 5 UV Stabilizers Market by Type

UV Stabilizers Market by Type, Market Estimate and Forecast

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers

Mechanism of HALs

UV Absorbers

Quenchers

Chapter 6 UV Stabilizers Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

RoW

Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Competitive Factors

Introduction and Overview

Factors Affecting the Plastics Additives Industry

Globalization

Intermaterial Competitive Trends

Health and Environmental Issues

Resin Production/Demand and Pricing of Feedstocks

End-Use Applications

Emerging Economies

Supply Chain Shifts

Factors Influencing Growth Opportunities

Insight on Major Players in the UV Stabilizer Market

BASF in UV Stabilizer Market

Evonik Industries in the UV Stabilizers Market

Songwon Industrial in the UV Stabilizers Market

Clariant AG in the UV Stabilizers Market

Solvay in the UV Stabilizers Market

Major Strategic Developments

New Applications

New Products

Expansions

Partnership and Joint Venture

Price Increases, Agreements, and Awards and Recognition

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

BASF SE

Clariant Ag

Evonik Industries

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Solvay

Addivant

Adeka Corp.

Amco Polymers Llc

Ampacet Corp.

BYK-Chemie Gmbh

Chitec Technology Co. Ltd.

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

Grafe Advanced Polymers Gmbh

KNV Chemicals

Lanxess Ag

Lycus Ltd. Llc

Phoenix Plastics

Prabhu Poly Color Ltd.

Regain Polymers Ltd.

Sabo S.P.A.

Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals Ltd.

