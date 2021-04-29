Global Market for Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Electronics Report 2021: Growth in Remote Health Monitoring and Diagnostics

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Electronics to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for printed, flexible and stretchable electronics is growing fast. The rapid boom in smart wearable and integrated electronic devices has stimulated demand for advanced intelligent systems with high performance, micro size, mechanical flexibility, and high-temperature stability for application as flexible and stretchable displays, personal health monitoring, human motion capturing, smart textiles, electronic skins and more. The key requirement for these applications is flexibility and stretchability, as these devices are subject to various mechanical deformations including twisting, bending, folding, and stretching during operation.

The development of printed, flexible and stretchable conductors over the last decade has resulted in commercialization of flexible and stretchable sensors, circuits, displays, and energy harvesters for next-generation wearables and soft robotics. These systems must be able to conform to the shape of and survive the environment in which they must operate. They are typically fabricated on flexible plastic substrates or are printed/woven into fabrics.

The electronics industry is moving at a fast pace from standard, inflexible form factors to stretchable and conformable devices. Printed, flexible and stretchable electronics products are increasing weekly from wearables for healthcare to smart packaging, sensors, automotive taillights and displays, flexible displays, photovoltaics and more.

Based on a new generation of advanced materials, printed, flexible and stretchable sensors and electronics will enable new possibilities in a diverse range of industries from healthcare to automotive to buildings. These technologies will drive innovation in smart medical technology, automotive, smart manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics.

Many major companies have integrated conductive and electronic ink and materials in applications ranging from photovoltaics to smart packaging. There are over 100 companies with products in this space for RFID, smart clothing, sensors, antennas and transistors. As well as advancing product security and consumer interaction, the use of smart inks and coatings in active and intelligent packaging can help reduce food waste and improve medical compliance-which would have significant environmental benefits.

The report covers:

Current and developmental printable, flexible and stretchable products.

Advanced materials used in printable, flexible and stretchable electronics and sensors. Materials covered include conductive inks materials, carbon nanotubes, graphene, organic semiconductors, semiconducting perovskites, conductive polymers, metal mesh, silver ink, copper ink, various metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, 2D materials, nanofibers, nanocellulose, quantum dots, graphene quantum dots, perovskite quantum dots and functional inorganic inks.

Stage of commercialization for applications, from basic research to market entry. Markets covered include wearables and IoT, medical & healthcare sensors, electronic clothing & smart apparel, energy harvesting & storage, electronics components and flexible displays.

Market drivers and trends.

Product databases.

Market figures for printable, flexible and stretchable electronics, by markets, materials and applications to 2031.

Profiles of over 450 producers and product developers.



Key Topics Covered:





1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.1.1 The wearables revolution

1.1.2 Wearable market leaders

1.1.3 Flexible, stretchable, thin, and large-area form factors

1.2 What are flexible and stretchable electronics?

1.2.1 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.2.2 Organic and printed electronics

1.2.3 New conductive materials

1.2.4 Foldable smartphones and tablets

1.3 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

1.3.1 Recent growth in Printed, flexible and stretchable products

1.3.2 Future growth

1.3.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver

1.3.4 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 PRINTED, FLEXIBLE AND STRETCHABLE ELECTRONIC MATERIALS AND COMPOSITES

3.1 Conductive Ink Materials

3.2 Transparent Conductive Films

3.3 Carbon Nanotubes

3.4 Organics Semiconductor Materials

3.5 Semiconducting Perovskites

3.6 Conductive Polymers

3.7 Graphene

3.8 Metal Mesh

3.9 Silver Ink (Flake, Nanoparticles, Nanowires, Ion)

3.10 Copper Ink

3.11 Nanocellulose

3.12 Nanofibers

3.13 Quantum Dots

3.14 Graphene Quantum Dots

3.15 Electroactive Polymers

3.16 Perovskite Quantum Dots

3.17 Other Types

3.18 Other 2-D Materials

4 MARKETS FOR PRINTABLE, FLEXIBLE AND STRETCHABLE ELECTRONICS

4.1 Wearable Electronics

4.2 Medical And Healthcare Sensors And Wearables

4.3 Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles) And Smart Textiles

4.4 Printed, Flexible And Stretchable Energy Storage, Generation And Harvesting

4.5 Printed, Flexible And Stretchable Displays And Consumer Electronics



5 REFERENCES



