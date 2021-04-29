Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

English Lithuanian

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB taken place on 29 April 2021:

1. The conclusions of the audit regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2020 .

Information heard.

2. The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2020 .

Information heard.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2020.

The Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2020, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and issued together with the independent auditor’s opinion have been approved.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company .

It has been approved that the information below has been presented to the shareholders participating at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and heard by them:

“It should be noted that the State Tax Inspectorate (STI) sent the letter No. RNA-21789 dated 11 August 2020 to the company expressing the assent to payment of the penalty imposed by the Competition Council and the interest thereof to be made over the period of 8 years. The STI, inter alia, made a request to ensure that during the period of the penalty payment no dividends were distributed/paid to the shareholders of the company. In the opinion of the managers of the company, such request of the STI in respect of the dividends should be considered by the shareholders participating at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders before taking their decision on appropriation of profit (loss) of the company.”

Taking into consideration the information above, the following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB has been approved:

Amount (Euros) Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year



28,125,532 Dividends paid (490,500) Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year (12,418,037) Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement



132,273 Transfers from reserves - Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders’ decision to cover all or a part of loss)



-



Total profit (loss) available for appropriation



15,349,268 a part of profit to the legal reserve - a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares - a part of profit to other reserve - a part of profit for dividend paying - a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year



15,349,268

5. Election of the members to the audit committee.

The following members have been elected to the audit committee:

Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);

Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);

Egle Grabauskiene.

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

