Global Decorative Coatings Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Players - AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin- Williams Co, Axalta, RPM International, and Nippon Paint

The global decorative coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2026.



The introduction of anti-microbial coatings is expected to boost the global decorative paints market growth. These coatings use chemicals to prevent the growth of disease-causing micro-organisms. They provide lasting and effective protection against harmful bacteria, mold, and fungi.

A growing concern for cleanliness in several surroundings has led to the continued growth of the market. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), the importance of anti-microbial decorative coating has grown significantly. Hospitals, schools, and food production facilities are experiencing the high application of anti-microbial paints as these places are susceptible to bacterial and microbial growth.

However, the global market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 crisis as major revenue-contributing end-users such as construction, commercial renovation, infrastructure development, and home improvement activities witnessed a halt, especially during Q1 Q2 2020.



Global Decorative Coatings Market Segmentation



The global decorative coatings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by resin type, formation, product, end-user, surface type, geography. The demand for water-borne acrylic coatings is likely to augment during the forecast period due to their low volatile organic component (VOC) content, high gloss retention, and promising drying times.

Acrylic decorative coatings are used in residential and non-residential sectors. Increasing government initiatives to construct commercial and industrial infrastructure in emerging countries will offer acrylic coatings manufacturers opportunities. Also, the demand for eco-friendly water-based acrylic coatings is expected to boost the growth during the forecast period.

Europe and North America are the major end-users of these solutions due to the high preference for environment-friendly solutions. Acrylic water-borne coatings have replaced solvent-borne in North America and Western Europe and several developing economies.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



By value, APAC is the largest region in the decorative paints & coatings market. India and China are major contributors to the market, with China accounting for over $6 billion. Low labor costs, inexpensive raw materials, growing population, increased infrastructure investments, rising construction activities, and rapid urbanization are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

India is expected to dominate the market due to expanding the construction sector with increasing government and private spending on commercial and residential constructions. The Indian government plans to develop 100 new airports by 2035. Therefore, the rise in the construction industry is likely to drive the decorative coatings market.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin- Williams Company, Axalta, RPM International, and Nippon Paint are the major players in the market. Vendors are expanding their businesses via a profitable partnership or acquiring small or medium-sized active vendors, whereas domestic vendors are capitalizing with product portfolios based on the requirement. Large-scale manufacturers have shifted toward environment-friendly coatings with low or no VOC.

The introduction of innovative and proprietary products that cater to customer demands requires companies to devote significant effort and resources. The research and development team needs to continuously analyze market trends to design, develop, and manufacture new product categories and new products with distinctive features and added advantages.



