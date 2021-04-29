Global Automotive Camera and Integrated Radar and Camera Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Development of Autonomous Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Camera and Integrated Radar and Camera Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Automotive Camera, Integrated Radar and Camera), Application (ADAS, Park Assist), View Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive camera and integrated radar and camera market size is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2021 to USD 10.1 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of the automotive camera and integrated radar and camera market is majorly driven by increasing consumer demand for advanced security systems, rising demand for vehicle safety systems for premium segment vehicles, and increasing number of regulations mandating safety features in vehicles.

The pandemic has affected the growth of the automotive camera and integrated radar and camera industry since its emergence in early 2020. The automotive sector is facing heat amid a sharp decline in production and sales of vehicles. Continuous lockdown in several countries has affected cross-border trades, resulting in increased prices of raw materials. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of applications may have a considerable direct impact on the automotive camera and integrated radar and camera market.

Integrated radar and camera expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The integrated radar and camera segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast market. It is currently a niche market. An integrated radar camera system includes camera and radar components housed in a single module. The module can be employed in a vehicle for safety applications such as ACC, forward collision warning (FCW), collision mitigation or avoidance via autonomous braking, and LDW. The integration of the camera and the radar into a single module results in a reduction in sensor costs. Additionally, camera and radar integration employ common or shared electronics and signal processing. With the increasing adoption of ADAS, the integrated radar and camera market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

ADAS application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ADAS segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about vehicle safety ratings and decreasing component costs due to extensive adoption of cameras and radars will fuel the automotive camera and integrated radar and camera market for ADAS. Major OEMs are embracing ADAS solutions to achieve higher safety ratings to attract more consumers. Leading OEMs either standardize safety systems across models or offer them as additional features. Thus, the increasing penetration of ADAS features will boost the demand for components such as automotive cameras, integrated radar and camera systems, receivers, transmitters, and system-on-chip (SoC) during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by factors such as the rising adoption of ADAS in vehicles by different automobile OEMs, growing push through government mandates to introduce advanced safety features in vehicles, increasing level of vehicle autonomy, surging demand for safety features in vehicles by end users, and rising number of cameras adopted per vehicle.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automotive camera and integrated radar and camera market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The latest technological breakthroughs have facilitated advancements in automotive cameras and integrated radar and camera systems that can make various processes in commercial and passenger vehicles more efficient and significantly enhance accuracy in various applications As a result, a number of manufacturers based in the region are investing in research and development activities for automotive camera and integrated radar and camera devices. APAC is leading region for passenger vehicle production, and rising adoption of cameras in vehicles for various applications is expected to drive the growth of market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market

4.2 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, By Type

4.3 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, By View Type

4.4 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, By Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market In Europe, By Application And By Country

4.6 Automotive Camera Integrated Radar And Camera Market Growth Rate, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Advanced Security Systems

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Vehicles Safety Systems For Premium Segment Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number Of Regulations Mandating Safety Features In Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Costs And Complex Structure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Number Of Technological Advancements And Innovations In ADAS

5.2.3.2 Increasing Development Of Autonomous Systems

5.2.3.3 Rising Adoption Of Cameras By Oems For Emerging Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Constraints In Real-Time Image Processing In Surround View Systems

5.2.4.2 Slowdown In Automotive Industry Due To COVID-19

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market: Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Case Studies

5.6 Porter'S Five Forces

5.6.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.6.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Automotive Cameras

5.7.2 Radar

5.7.3 Integrated Radar And Camera Systems

5.8 Patents Analysis

5.9 Regulations

5.9.1 Canada

5.9.2 US

5.9.3 European Parliament

5.9.4 National Agency For Automotive Safety & Victims' Aid (Nasva), Japan

5.10 Trade Analysis

2016-2020 (USD Thousand)

5.11 ASP Analysis

6 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive Camera

6.2.1 Rising Importance Of ADAS In Vehicles To Drive Growth Of Automotive Cameras

6.3 Integrated Radar And Camera

6.3.1 Compact Size Of Integrated Radar And Camera Drives Their Adoption For Development Of Cost-Effective Fusion Systems

6.4 Impact Of COVID-19 On Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market

7 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, By View Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Front View

7.2.1 Rising Adoption Of ADAS Drives Growth Of Front View Segment

7.3 Rearview

7.3.1 Rising Adoption Of Backup Cameras Drives Growth Of Rearview Segment

7.4 Surround View

7.4.1 Rising Trends Of Autonomous Driving To Provide Opportunity For Surround View Solutions

8 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Cars

8.2.1 Increasing Mandates For Deployment Of ADAS In Passenger Cars Drives Growth Of This Segment

8.2.1.1 Economy Vehicles

8.2.1.2 Mid-Priced Vehicles

8.2.1.3 Luxury Vehicles

8.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

8.2.2.1 Cameras Are Used In Commercial Vehicles To Enhance Safety And Improve Fleet Efficiency

2017-2020 (USD Million)

8.2.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.2.3.1 Cameras Can Be Used To Increase Traffic Safety And Reduce Accidents, Damages, And Downtime

9 Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 ADAS

9.2.1 Increasing Applications Of ADAS And Technologies In Autonomous Vehicles Drive Growth Of This Segment

9.2.1.1 Blind Spot Detection

9.2.1.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

9.2.1.3 Lane Departure Warning System

9.2.1.4 Forward Collision Warning Systems

9.2.1.5 Traffic Sign Recognition Systems

9.2.1.6 Night Vision And Pedestrian Detection

9.3 Parking Assist And Viewing

9.3.1 Surging Demand For Safety Features In Autonomous Vehicles Drives Demand For Parking Assist And Viewing Solutions

9.4 Impact Of COVID-19 On Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Rest Of The World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2.1 Product Portfolio

11.2.2 Regional Focus

11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3 Historical Revenue Analysis Of Leading Players (2015-2019)

11.4 Market Ranking Analysis: Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, 2020

11.5 Market Share Analysis: Automotive Camera And Integrated Radar And Camera Market, 2020

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leader

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Participant

11.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

11.7.1 Progressive Company

11.7.2 Responsive Company

11.7.3 Dynamic Company

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Product Launches

11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.1.2 Continental AG

12.1.3 Valeo SA

12.1.4 Aptiv Plc

12.1.5 Magna International

12.1.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.1.7 Veoneer, Inc.

12.1.8 NIDEC Corporation

12.1.9 Intel Corporation

12.1.10 Infineon Technologies Ag

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Ficosa International Sa

12.2.2 Faurecia-Clarion Electronics

12.2.3 Ambarella, Inc.

12.2.4 Gentex

12.2.5 Hitachi

12.2.6 Flir Systems

12.2.7 Hyundai Mobis

12.2.8 McNex Co., Ltd

12.2.9 Stonkam Co., Ltd.

12.2.10 Brigade

12.2.11 Denso Corporation

12.2.12 NXP Semiconductors

12.2.13 Roiive

12.2.14 Renesas Electronic Corporation

12.2.15 Gazer

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

