iMedia Launches 34 New Brands in First Quarter 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces it launched 34 new brands in first quarter 2021 on its national television networks ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth.



“Another strong quarter of exciting new brand premieres,” said Tim Peterman, CEO iMedia Brands. “Each of these brands represent an important opportunity for us to continue to improve our customer experiences.”

The company announced 16 of these 34 brands on January 7, 2021, and below are the additional 18 new brands.

Swarovski Crystal is a world-renowned brand featuring both classic crystal style and new crystal designs that is now part of our Home lifestyle expert Jorge Perez’s collection. Colston is an exclusive line of kitchen products originally launched by Sir Charles Colston in 1955. SeroVital Beauty features topical beauty products offering defense against the visible signs of aging. ContoursRX uses state-of-the-art non-surgical beauty enhancement technology developed by medical experts to provide men and women with naturally lifted lids. Meta Activewear features modern fashion active designs that make its customers feel strong and balanced. Sanita Footwear has been handcrafted in Europe since 1907. Over a century ago, Christian Melgaard Andersen made the first pairs of Sanita clogs for local masons, farmers and bakers. Shapiro MD Haircare combines Dr. Shapiro’s 20 years of clinical experience in hair loss and hair transplant procedures with Dr. Borenstein’s intensive research background and PhD in Pharmacology. The doctors built the most effective formulation for easy-to-use products designed to help regrow hair. TheCloseOut offers consumers exclusive and name-brand products at deep discounts. Portmeirion is a British brand specializing in tableware, giftware, glassware and home fragrance products. World Champion Coins is a full-service mint featuring finely crafted precious metal products, unique coins and other sports memorabilia. REST Smart Beds are innovative adjustable mattresses with built-in Wi-Fi smart controls. KetoZone Diet with Dr. Colbert offers unique formulations of shakes, powders and ingestible probiotics to fuel a Keto diet designed to contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Cleaning Solutions with Kalorik features innovative water filtration technology in a collection of powerful new vacuums. Bernie Mev blends classic fashion style with a bit of modern technology to create accessibly priced sneakers, wedges, flats and more for women and kids. Durango is a leading footwear brand that uses fun details to transform the iconic western look that has been worn for centuries into a more fashion-centric style. Home Collection is a line of premium bedding products designed to combine elegance with uncompromising comfort for all layers of bedding and bedding accessories. Reduce Fat-Fast is a line of exclusive tea-based dietary supplements designed to jumpstart a healthy lifestyle. Cindyology is an exclusive collection of innovative storage products for the home.

Customers can shop the collections on shophq.com , shopbulldogtv.com and shophqhealth.com , and watch these events via cable and satellite, over-the-air broadcasting, mobile app and live streaming. ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL Services. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme jwhulmeco.com , Christopher & Banks christopherandbanks.com , OurGalleria.com and TheCloseOut.com . Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

