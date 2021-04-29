Overstock Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First quarter net revenue growth of 94% year over year to $660 million



First quarter income from continuing operations of $26 million, an increase of $40 million year over year

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights, from continuing operations

• Total net revenue was $660 million, an increase of 94% year over year • Gross profit was $154 million or 23.3% of total net revenue, an increase of 141 basis points year over year • Income from continuing operations was $26 million, an improvement of $40 million year over year • Diluted earnings per share was $0.56, an improvement of $0.90 year over year • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $34 million, an improvement of $40 million year over year • YTD net cash provided by operating activities was $74 million, an improvement of $76 million year over year • YTD free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved $76 million year over year • At the end of the first quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $535 million

"On the heels of a record 2020, Overstock continues to execute consistently and delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2021," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "Our strong momentum reflects our purposeful and strategic focus on our home business and the operational changes we've made and continue to put in place. For the first quarter, our net revenue increased by 94%, and our active customers nearly doubled again. Our focus on improving the customer experience and making our brand vision of 'Dream Homes for All' a reality is paying off. In addition, our strategic partnership with Pelion Venture Partners for oversight of Medici Ventures' blockchain assets closed ahead of schedule and we believe it will provide the portfolio companies the opportunities they need to succeed. We have had another great quarter of profitable market share growth! We believe Overstock is well positioned to sustain this profitable path through 2021 and beyond. I look forward to providing a full update on our first quarter performance during our earnings call."

First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

• Active customers reached 9.9 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 92% year over year • LTM net revenue per active customer was $283 as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 3.7% year over year • Orders delivered in the first quarter of 2021 were 3.6 million, an increase of 66% year over year • Average order value was $183 for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 17% year over year • Orders per active customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.66 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.70 for the first quarter of 2020 • Orders placed on a mobile device were 50.1% of gross merchandise sales in the first quarter 2021, an increase of 380 basis points year over year

Partnership with Pelion Venture Partners

On April 23, 2021, ahead of schedule, Overstock closed its blockchain fund transaction with Pelion Venture Partners, a third-party venture capital firm with a proven track record of successfully investing in early-stage companies, to oversee Medici Ventures' blockchain assets. "I expect Pelion, which will oversee the portfolio and make follow-on investment decisions, will take these companies to the next level and help guide them to economic success. Overstock will now focus on its core e-commerce business, which continues to achieve tremendous revenue, profits and market share growth," noted Johnson. In connection with the transaction, Medici Ventures, Overstock's wholly owned blockchain-focused subsidiary, was converted to a limited partnership (the "Fund"). Overstock is the sole limited partner of the Fund, and Pelion acts as the general partner of the Fund. Pelion now has sole authority and responsibility for the Fund's investment decisions and in exercising all shareholder rights the Fund holds in the portfolio companies. The Fund has an eight-year lifespan and a total capital commitment of $45 million. The Fund will return invested capital to Overstock first and then apportion profits on successful exits as outlined in the Fund's Limited Partnership Agreement.

Financial Reporting Presentation in Accordance with the Pelion Transaction

Medici Ventures' blockchain businesses met the criteria to be reported as held for sale and discontinued operations as of March 31, 2021. Accordingly, we have classified the related assets and liabilities as held for sale in our consolidated balance sheets and the related operating results as discontinued operations in our consolidated statements of operations, for all periods presented. As a result of the transaction, Overstock has reorganized its remaining businesses into a single reportable operating segment, Retail. Corporate-related overhead costs are included in Retail continuing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the April 29, 2021 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends, statements regarding expectations with respect to the performance of Pelion in managing the Fund. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on our business and results of operations, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, and competition, including how such factors will be impacted at such time as the pandemic subsides throughout the country and globally. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, the inherent risks associated with the businesses that Medici Ventures and tZERO are pursuing, our continually evolving business model, and difficulties we may have with our infrastructure, our fulfillment partners or our payment processors, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affecting us or any of them, and difficulties we may have with our search engine optimization results. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange commission identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 534,776 $ 495,425 Restricted cash 1,232 1,197 Accounts receivable, net 38,518 22,867 Inventories 6,711 6,243 Prepaids and other current assets 23,019 22,879 Current assets held for sale — 34,129 Total current assets 604,256 582,740 Property and equipment, net 110,804 113,767 Goodwill 6,160 6,160 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,450 17,297 Other long-term assets, net 3,692 4,095 Long-term assets held for sale 153,362 106,155 Total assets $ 893,724 $ 830,214 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 135,383 $ 109,759 Accrued liabilities 130,093 123,646 Unearned revenue 96,308 72,165 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,837 5,152 Other current liabilities 3,372 2,935 Current liabilities held for sale — 13,924 Total current liabilities 369,993 327,581 Long-term debt, net 40,505 41,334 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,572 13,206 Other long-term liabilities 3,680 4,082 Long-term liabilities held for sale 19,034 7,685 Total liabilities 444,784 393,888 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000 Series A-1, issued and outstanding - 4,204 and 4,204 — — Series B, issued and outstanding - 357 and 357 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 46,589 and 46,331 Outstanding shares - 43,000 and 42,768 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 951,615 970,873 Accumulated deficit (509,140 ) (525,233 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (549 ) (553 ) Treasury stock at cost - 3,589 and 3,563 (78,048 ) (71,399 ) Equity attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. 363,882 373,692 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 85,058 62,634 Total stockholders' equity 448,940 436,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 893,724 $ 830,214





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 659,861 $ 339,598 Cost of goods sold 506,337 265,392 Gross profit 153,524 74,206 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 73,538 36,345 Technology 30,523 27,281 General and administrative 22,871 23,885 Total operating expenses 126,932 87,511 Operating income (loss) 26,592 (13,305 ) Interest expense, net (155 ) (11 ) Other expense, net (226 ) (287 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 26,211 (13,603 ) Provision for income taxes 193 163 Income (loss) from continuing operations 26,018 (13,766 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (10,126 ) (5,799 ) Net income (loss) 15,892 (19,565 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests—discontinued operations (201 ) (3,232 ) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. $ 16,093 $ (16,333 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—basic Continuing operations $ 0.57 $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations (0.23 ) (0.06 ) Total $ 0.34 $ (0.40 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—diluted Continuing operations $ 0.56 $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations (0.23 ) (0.06 ) Total $ 0.33 $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 42,885 40,158 Diluted 43,320 40,158





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ 15,892 $ (19,565 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 10,126 5,799 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,146 5,569 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,320 1,431 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 2,305 2,681 Other non-cash adjustments 638 429 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (15,651 ) (6,902 ) Inventories (468 ) 1,162 Prepaids and other current assets 447 1,566 Other long-term assets, net (448 ) 457 Accounts payable 25,589 (1,708 ) Accrued liabilities 6,693 (3,663 ) Unearned revenue 24,143 12,903 Operating lease liabilities (1,379 ) (1,626 ) Other long-term liabilities (269 ) (180 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities 74,084 (1,647 ) Net cash used in discontinued operating activities (12,353 ) (10,580 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 61,731 (12,227 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property and equipment (2,395 ) (2,638 ) Other investing activities, net (367 ) (99 ) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (2,762 ) (2,737 ) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities 5,737 (3,262 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,975 (5,999 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (551 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt — 47,500 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs — 2,848 Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (7,292 ) (1,686 ) Other financing activities, net (1 ) (2,325 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing financing activities (7,844 ) 46,337 Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities 2,085 912 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,759 ) 47,249 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 58,947 29,023 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period, inclusive of cash balances classified as held for sale 519,181 114,898 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period, inclusive of cash balances classified as held for sale 578,128 143,921 Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash held for sale 42,120 15,440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 536,008 $ 128,481

Supplemental Operational Data

We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, including indicators of our growth, customers' purchasing patterns, and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represents the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

LTM net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period.

The following table provides key operating metrics for the Retail business:

(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Active customers 9,938 5,170 LTM net revenue per active customer 283 273 Orders delivered 3,608 2,174 Average order value 183 156 Orders per active customer 1.66 1.70

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results at both the consolidated and segment level and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) from continuing operations (in thousands):

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 26,018 $ (13,766 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,146 5,569 Stock-based compensation 2,305 2,681 Interest expense, net 155 11 Other expense, net 226 287 Provision for income taxes 193 163 Special items (see table below) (187 ) (1,486 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,856 $ (6,541 ) Special items: Special legal charges (1) $ (187 ) $ (2,501 ) Severance — 1,015 $ (187 ) $ (1,486 )



(1) — Includes amounts associated with the resolution for and adjustments to various legal contingencies.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of Free cash flow to Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities (in thousands):