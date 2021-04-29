Extensions of the term of office and addition to the Management Board

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp (the Company) has extended the term of office of the company’s Chief Executive Officer Paavo Nõgene by a further three years and has extended the term of office of Management Board Member Lembit Kitter until the end of 2021.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board appointed Margus Schults, the CEO of Tallink Grupp’s Finnish subsidiary Tallink Silja Oy, as the new and additional member to the Company’s Management Board. The term of office of Margus Schults as a Member of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp starts on 29 April 2021. In addition to his responsibilities as a Management Board member, Mr Schults also maintains his responsibilities as the CEO of Tallink Silja Oy.

Margus Schults joined Tallink Grupp in 2008 as a senior advisor and, since 2009, he has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of the group’s Finnish subsidiary Tallink Silja Oy. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Sally AB and is the Managing Director of Tallink Silja gmbh.

Before joining Tallink Grupp, Mr Schults worked at SEB between 1994 – 2008 as the Management Board Member of SEB Estonia, as the Head of Human Resources of SEB Eastern Europe, and, ultimately, as the Head of Human Resources and Financial Planning at SEB Group. Margus Schults is a member of the Main Council of the Helsinki region Chamber of Commerce, Deputy Chairman of Finnish-Estonian Trade Association, Member of the Board of the Finnish Ship-owners’ Association, Member of the Supervisory Board of WWF Finland (World Wildlife Fund). Mr Schults holds a PhD degree in Technology, Electronics from the Tallinn Technical University (TalTech).

Margus Schults holds 750 FDR-s of AS Tallink Grupp.

From 29 April 2021, the Management Board of the Company will have six members, including Paavo Nõgene, Lembit Kitter, Kadri Land, Harri Hanschmidt, Piret Mürk-Dubout and Margus Schults.



