Global enzymes market size valuation to reach USD 17.17 billion over 2020-2027

Selbyville, Delaware, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cited by industry experts and forecasters, global enzymes market size was worth USD 9.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% over 2020-2027, reaching a valuation of USD 17.17 billion by the end of the stipulated duration.

Furthermore, the research literature provides an expansive view of this industry vertical through multiple segments, mainly product type, application spectrum, source terrain, and regional bifurcation. Individual valuation, growth rate, market share, and all attributes influencing the progression of each segment are highlighted for uncovering the top growth avenues for the forthcoming years. Moreover, prominent industry players are profiled with regards to vitals such as product portfolio, profit margin, market positioning, and investment discretion in this report.

Escalating product demand for high quality food products, biofuels, and paper processing, coupled with rising adoption in rubber processing techniques as well as molecular biology are catalyzing global enzymes market growth.

For the record, enzymes refer to the proteins which act as biological catalysts and increase chemical reactions in all living organisms, primarily humans, plants, animals, and microorganisms. Apparently, industry participants are making substantial investments in biotechnology as well as research activities, which in turn is propelling the industry expansion.

In addition to this, rising focus of companies towards expanding their fermentation and microbial technology platforms, along with growing awareness regarding the application of enzymes in protein engineering technology are stimulating global enzymes market outlook.

On the contrary, imposition of stringent regulations and regional jurisdiction are expected to barricade business development in the forthcoming years.

Market segmentations

The application spectrum of worldwide enzymes business domain is split into specialty enzymes, and industrial enzymes. Moving on to product terrain, the industry is segmented to polymerases & nucleases, lipases, proteases, carbohydrase, and others.

Regional outlook

From a regional viewpoint, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are the key contributors of global enzymes market remuneration. Among these, Europe currently captures a majority market share, on account of surging demand for biofuels, and growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific enzymes market is projected to grow tremendously, registering the highest compound annual growth rate over 2020-2027. Growing consumption of animal feed as well as detergent, along with rapid development in food & beverages vertical are emerging as remunerative opportunities for the regional market.

Global Enzymes Market Product Type Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Specialty Enzymes

Industrial Enzymes





Global Enzymes Market Application Spectrum Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipases

Proteases

Carbohydrase

Others





Global Enzymes Market by Source Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants





Global Enzymes Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Europe

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific

South Korea

India

China

Australia

Japan

Rest of APAC





North America

United States of America

Canada





Global Enzymes Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Danisco A/S (acquired by DuPont de Nemours Inc.)

BASF SE

Novozymes A/S

BBI Solutions

Novus International Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Associated British Foods plc

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Lesaffre Group





