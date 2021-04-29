Global Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Real World Evidence Market Report 2021: Distribution by Applications, Real World Data Sources, Key Therapeutic Areas and Geography

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Real World Evidence (2nd Edition), 2021-2030: Distribution by Applications, Real World Data Sources, Key Therapeutic Areas and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug discovery and development is a complex and time intensive process that requires a significant amount of resources and capital investments (~USD 2.6 billion). In fact, on an average, the journey from establishment of initial proof-of-concept to product launch, takes around 10-12 years. Moreover, regulatory approval is dependent on the results of randomized clinical trials (RCTs), which are estimated to account for a staggering 40% of the pharmaceutical industry's budget in the US. It is also well known that clinical research is fraught with various other challenges, including inefficiencies in medical data management and processing, unforeseen delays, risk of failure / study termination and several patient recruitment and retention-related concerns.

Further, since such trials are conducted under controlled conditions and involve a fairly homogenous patient population, there are chances that, post commercial launch, approved products fail to perform as expected. In this context, the application of insights from real world data, accrued from past trials, has been demonstrated to have the potential to save up to USD 1 billion per year. In fact, real world evidence can actually complement results from controlled RCTs, thereby, validating the therapeutic potential of a new chemical / biological entity.

In December 2016, after the 21st Century Cures Act was passed, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) began considering the application of real world evidence in healthcare decision-making. Ever since, pharmaceutical companies and health economists have developed advanced tools and analytical algorithms to mine pharmaceutical big data, in order to better understand the clinical value of product candidates targeting some of the rarest medical conditions. Presently, big pharmaceutical companies are estimated to spend nearly USD 20 million on an annual basis, on generating real world evidence to support their respective clinical development programs. Over time, insights from real world data have not only influenced product approval-related decisions, but also helped convince insurance provider / payers into offering reimbursement for new drugs / therapies. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in big data analysis, is anticipated to better inform future drug discovery initiatives, thereby, reducing the risk of product failure. The adoption of real world evidence in healthcare decision making is projected to grow substantially as the healthcare industry shifts towards the personalized medicine.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the industry players that are engaged in offering real world data / analytics / services to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

The USD 4.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the real world evidence market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Application

Types of Real World Data Sources

Therapeutic Area

Geography

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Acceliant

Accenture

Accsight

Advera Health Analytics

Aetion

AG Mednet

Aixial

Allergan

Allscripts

Alpha MD

AMA Innovation Lab

AstraZeneca

ASUS Life

ATAI Life Sciences

Atrium Health

Axonal-Biostatem

Axtria

Bayer

BC Platforms

Bio Valley

Bioserv

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CB Insights

Celeri Health

Cisiv

CitiusTech

CK Aspire

Clarivate Analytics

Cleveland Clinic

Clinerion

Clinical Trial EndPoint

Clinigen Group

Cloudera

CloudMoyo

Cluell

Cognizant

conferenceseries.com

Covance

Custodix

Cytel

D Cube Analytics

Daiichi Sankyo

Data2Life

Databricks

Datavant

DCC

DHIS2

DIGIPHARM

DuPage Medical Group

eClinical Forum

Econcare

Eli Lilly

Elligo Health Research

Ephicacy

EPID Research

ESiOR

EUCROF

EVERSANA

Evex Medical

Evidera

Evidilya

Excelra

ExL Events

eyeforpharma

Flatiron Health

Fuzzy Logix

Gate2Biotech

Genentech

Genospace

GlaxoSmithKline

GNS Healthcare

Graticule

GSK

Harvard Medical School

Healiant

IBC Asia

IBM Watson Health (IBM)

iClusion

Idorsia

Indegene

Infosys

Ingress Health

Innovation Enterprise

Inovalon

Insight Pharma Services

IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions

IQVIA

Janssen

JDRF

Johaus Global

Johns Hopkins University

Kaiku Health

Kaiser Permanente

LynxCare

M2Gen

M2S

MA Provider

MakroCare

MAP BioPharma

marcus evans

MarkLogic

Medialis

Medpace

MedSoft

Medstreaming

Medtronic

Merck

Metaforms

Model Answers

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Numerus

O4 Research

Omega CRO

OncoStats

OPEN Health

Optra Systems

OptumInsight

Opyl

Oracle

OrbitalRX

Oriola

Pfizer

pH Associates

phUSE

PotentiaMED

PRA Health Sciences

Premier

Provisio

Public Health England

Qlik

Quantify Research

Quantzig

Raven Biosciences

Real Consulting Data

REAL Europe

Roam

Roche

RTI Health Solutions

RWE Genesys

RxAnte

S3 Connected Health

SAS

Savana

Sciformix

Self Care Catalysts

Semicrol

SerenaGroup

SHYFT Analytics

SmartAnalyst

SMi Group

SQN Clinical

Stanford University

StatFinn

Strategy Institute

SVMPharma

Syapse

Syneos Health

Synergus

Syntel

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Talking Medicines

Talosix

Target RWE

Techtrials International

Tempus

TFS

TriNetX

Trinity Industries

T-Systems

United BioSource (UBC)

Validic

Verantos

Verily Life Sciences

Vestrum Health

Vitaccess

Wipro

Xcenda

xCures

Yale University

Zeblok

ZEINCRO

Zem Solutions

Zephyr Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kdnqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.