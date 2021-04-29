Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2020-2030: Products, Types, Procedures, End-users, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market 2020-2030: Focus on Products, Types, Procedures, End-users, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-vitro fertilization market is projected to reach $51.51 billion by 2030. The study highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 9.37% during the period 2020-2030.

Infertility is a serious health issue worldwide, affecting approximately 8%-10% of couples worldwide. According to CDC, 2013 and Office on Women's Health, 2019 reports, about 9% of men and 10% of women aged 15 to 44 reported infertility problems in the U.S., and according to the Reproductive Biological Endocrinology, 2015 report, around 48.5 million couples experience infertility, globally. In response to these issues, countries across the globe are striving hard to increase their fertility rates, thereby promoting high adoption of assisted reproductive technologies (ART). ART are cutting-edge technologies that help to treat infertility by manipulating sperm and/or eggs outside the human body.

The global in-vitro fertilization market consists of systems, media, and reagents, and pharmaceuticals used to carry out the entire procedure, from monitoring and stimulating a woman's ovulatory process to the final implantation of the embryo into the concerned woman's fallopian tube to bringing out a successful pregnancy. The increasing incidence of infertility owing to lifestyle changes, such as an increase in the median age of first-time motherhood, is a major factor contributing to the growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market.

Healthcare experts have found in-vitro fertilization to be one of the most rapidly evolving techniques, and the global market for in-vitro fertilization is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% over the forecast period 2020-2030. An increase in the trend of delayed pregnancies, changing lifestyles in urban areas, and increased age of parenthood bolster the growth of the global IVF market. The following report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the global IVF market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The market research study also offers a wide perspective of the different types of products and services available in the market and their impact on the healthcare sector by providing critical insights into the direction of its future expansion.

Declining fertility rates, changing lifestyles in urban areas, and increased age of parenthood are expected to be the primary factors driving the growth of the global IVF market. Government funding encouraging infertility treatments in addition to the industrial revolutions and technological advancements in the ART field is further expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Study scope:

Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

More than 1000 products present in the market

Pricing data for products and procedures

Over 250 brands were evaluated

Market share analysis for more than 20 product categories

End-user preference data for over 50 end users

Detailed global and regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 16 countries

Data study of more than 25 companies

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Boston IVF

Care Fertility

Cook Medical

Esco Group of Companies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

GE Healthcare

Genea Limited

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

IVFtech ApS

Kaiser Permanente

Kitazato Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Merck KGaA

Monash IVF Group

Natera, Inc.

Progyny, Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7x0cgm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.