HEXO Corp to Participate in Alliance Global Partners 2021 Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference on May 4, 2021

OTTAWA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that CEO, Sebastien St-Louis, and CFO, Trent MacDonald, will participate in the Alliance Global Partners 2021 Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference on May 4, 2021.



HEXO’s CEO Sebastien St-Louis will also be featured on a thematic panel on the Evolving Competitive Environment Within Canada at 9:00 a.m. ET. Participants may register for a live webcast of the panel by going to the “Events” page on hexocorp.com. For more information, please contact your A.G.P. representative.

About HEXO (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO)

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO, HEXO Plus, Up, Original Stash and Bake Sale brands and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

Investor Relations:

invest@HEXO.com

www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:

(819) 317-0526

media@hexo.com