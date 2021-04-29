The Nomination Committee’s proposal regarding the Annual General Meeting of MSAB

English Swedish

MSAB has been informed of the Nomination Committee's proposal to the Annual General Meeting on May 11th, 2021.

Item 12 – Election of Board members and auditor

The Nomination Committee, represented by Kenneth Andersen, Wilhelm Gruvberg and Henrik Tjernberg, propose that the Board of Directors shall consist of six Board members and that Jan-Olof Backman, Peter Gille, Ann Hellenius and Linda Nyberg shall be re-elected as Board members. Furthermore, Bernt Ingman and Fredrik Nilsson are nominated as new Board Members. Bernt Ingman is nominated as new Chairman of the Board. Current Chairman Henrik Tjernberg and current Board member Carl Bildt has declined re-election.

The Nomination Committee believes that the suggested Board members will constitute a strong Board with wide and deep knowledge. It is the Nomination Committee’s belief that this proposal creates prerequisites for accelerated business development as well as durable long-term value for all shareholders of MSAB. Moreover, the proposed composition represents both versatility and diversity.

Henrik Tjernberg, outgoing Chairman of the Board will take on a role as a Senior Advisor to MSAB and keep contributing with his extensive knowledge and experience.

“MSAB today provides the best offer within its field of business. It is based on genuine technical competence, the belief in the community of law along with the importance of human rights, but also the need of an effective- and legally secure judicial process. I look forward to, in a new role, continuing to support the company in its future development”, says Henrik Tjernberg, outgoing Chariman of the Board.

Board members proposed for new election by the Nomination Committee:

Bernt Ingman. Proposed as Chairman of the board 2021. Education: MSc Business Studies and Economics. Born 1954. Number of shares: 0.

Previously Chairman of the Board in Beijer Ref AB, Pricer AB and SBC Sveriges BostadsrättsCentrum AB. Served as CFO in Husqvarna AB, Munters AB, Gunnebo AB and Doro AB.

Bernt is independent in relation to the company, its management as well as to the company’s major shareholders.

Fredrik Nilsson. Proposed as new member of the Board 2021. Born 1967. Education: MSc Electrical Engineering. Number of shares: 0.

Fredrik holds since 2003 the title Vice President of the Americas at Axis Communications. Fredrik has contributed to position Axis Communications as the market leader within Video Surveillance in the Americas.

Fredrik has for several years served as Board member of Security Industry Association, an organisation composed of industry professionals who represent a broad spectrum of electronic security interests.

Fredrik is independent in relation to the company, its management as well as to the company’s major shareholders.

Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of KPMG, with authorised public accountant Mattias Lötborn as Chief Auditor for the period up to and including the next AGM.

Item 1 - Election of AGM Chairman

The Nomination Committee proposes Ann Hellenius to be elected as Charmain of the AGM.

Item 11 – Determination of fees for Board members and the auditor

The Nomination Committee has proposed a fee for Board members in the amount of SEK 185,000, a fee for the Board chairman in the amount of SEK 500,000, and that auditors shall be paid as invoiced after approval.

Item 18 - Election of Nomination Committee members

The Nomination Committee is currently comprised of Chairman Kenneth Andersen and committee members Wilhelm Gruvberg and Henrik Tjernberg. The Nomination Committee proposes David Zaudy, Christian Hellman and Erik Ivarsson to be elected as new members of the Nomination Committee, representing the three largest shareholders (largest shareholders in terms of votes).

The Nomination Committee proposes that if a committee member leaves the committee before its work is completed, that the remaining members shall appoint a new committee member taking into consideration that the Nomination Committee shall represent all of the Company’s shareholders. In the event of possible recruitment of Board members, the Nomination Committee may be required to incur reasonable costs for external consultants if it considers this appropriate.

For further information please contact: Kenneth Andersen, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, kenneth@strawberry.no, or via telephone, +47 917 86 505.

This Information was submitted for publication on April 29 2021 kl. 12.45 CEST.

