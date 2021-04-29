GRAVITY ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

Seoul, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations Web site at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/notice/list.asp

The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea.

In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenue is KRW 405,953 million, the operating profit is KRW 88,368 million, and the net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 62,703 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 2019 YoY Revenue 405,953 360,967 12.5% Operating profit 88,368 48,663 81.6% Net profit attributable to parent company 62,703 39,876 57.2%

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

