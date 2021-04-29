PolyPid to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 12, 2021

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time United States: +1 877 870 9135 Israel: +972 1809 213-985 International: +44 (0) 2071 928338 Conference ID: 7258907 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j63c5h43

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com

