Ultralife Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating income of $1.0 million on revenue of $26.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to operating income of $1.5 million on revenue of $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.



“Ultralife increased year-over-year revenue for the first quarter on the strength of Battery & Energy Products as medical sales were up 32% and government/defense sales were up 30%. Similar to the trends experienced since the onset of the pandemic, these gains were for the most part offset by continued sluggishness in the oil & gas market, as well as lower Communications Systems sales. Profitability for the quarter reflected our continuing start-up costs to transition several new products to high volume manufacturing and investments in engineering and sales resources for new product development and market launches to support organic growth initiatives. As we continue to work on completing new products and identify new targets in emerging markets, we are steadily expanding our long-term opportunities to scale the business and realize the operating leverage inherent in our profitable business model,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $26.0 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 0.6%, compared to $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, as a 19.4% increase in core battery sales across diversified end markets was partially offset by lower oil & gas market and Communications Systems sales. Battery & Energy Products revenues increased 6.5% to $22.1 million, compared to $20.8 million last year, as a 32.2% increase in medical device battery sales and a 30.3% increase in government/defense sales, were partially offset by a 30.0% decline in oil & gas market sales. Communications Systems sales decreased 23.6% to $3.9 million compared to $5.1 million for the same period last year, primarily reflecting 2020 shipments of vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems to support the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization initiatives under the delivery orders announced in October 2018. These orders were completed in the second quarter of 2020. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on revenues for the 2021 first quarter was approximately $2.0 million as an increase in demand for medical batteries was more than offset primarily by weakened demand in the oil & gas and international industrial markets and some delays with government/defense orders.

Gross profit was $7.0 million, or 26.9% of revenue, compared to $7.3 million, or 28.4% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 24.6%, compared to 25.6% last year, primarily reflecting incremental costs in 2021 associated with the transition of a multitude of new products to higher volume production as well as higher freight costs on incoming materials. Communications Systems gross margin was 39.9%, the same as last year.

Operating expenses were $6.0 million compared to $5.8 million last year, an increase of 3.0%, primarily relating to our continued investment in engineering and sales resources for new product development and market launches. Operating expenses were 23.2% of revenue compared to 22.7% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $1.0 million compared to $1.5 million last year, and operating margin was 3.7% compared to 5.7% last year. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on operating income for the 2021 first quarter was approximately $0.9 million.

Net income was $0.7 million or $0.04 per diluted share using the U.S. statutory tax rate, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.05 on a diluted basis for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.08 for the 2020 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred income taxes of $0.2 million which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on Adjusted EPS for the 2021 first quarter was approximately $0.06.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.0 million or 7.8% of sales, compared to $2.5 million or 9.8% for the year earlier period. For the trailing twelve-month period, Adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million or 8.5% of revenues.

During the first quarter of 2021, our cash-on-hand increased by 28% to $13.7 million and our debt was reduced by 27% to $1.1 million (gross of unamortized debt issuance costs).

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current Assets: Cash $ 13,662 $ 10,653 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 19,156 21,054 Inventories, Net 27,856 28,193 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,846 4,596 Total Current Assets 63,520 64,496 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 22,946 22,850 Goodwill 27,061 27,018 Other Intangible Assets, Net 9,077 9,209 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 11,652 11,836 Other Non-Current Assets 2,134 2,292 Total Assets $ 136,390 $ 137,701 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 10,141 $ 10,839 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt, Net 993 1,361 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 1,404 1,748 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 4,097 4,758 Total Current Liabilities 16,635 18,706 Deferred Income Taxes 504 515 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,390 1,557 Total Liabilities 18,529 20,778 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,042 2,037 Capital in Excess of Par Value 185,674 185,464 Accumulated Deficit (46,927 ) (47,598 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,679 ) (1,782 ) Treasury Stock (21,380 ) (21,321 ) Total Ultralife Equity 117,730 116,800 Non-Controlling Interest 131 123 Total Shareholders’ Equity 117,861 116,923 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 136,390 $ 137,701





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $ 22,111 $ 20,761 Communications Systems 3,862 5,053 Total Revenues 25,973 25,814 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 16,675 15,445 Communications Systems 2,320 3,035 Total Cost of Products Sold 18,995 18,480 Gross Profit 6,978 7,334 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,647 1,548 Selling, General and Administrative 4,379 4,301 Total Operating Expenses 6,026 5,849 Operating Income 952 1,485 Other Expense (56 ) (92 ) Income Before Income Tax Provision 896 1,393 Income Tax Provision (217 ) (319 ) Net Income 679 1,074 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (8 ) (15 ) Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 671 $ 1,059 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 15,973 15,875 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,152 16,087





Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that we expect will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $671 $.04 $.04 $1,059 $0.07 $0.07 Deferred Tax Provision 168 .01 .01 242 .01 .01 Adjusted Net Income $839 $.05 $.05 $1,301 $.08 $.08 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,973 16,152 15,875 16,087





Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 671 $ 1,059 Adjustments: Interest Expense 56 174 Income Tax Provision 217 319 Depreciation Expense 730 579 Amortization of Intangible Assets 154 161 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 184 230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,012 $ 2,522